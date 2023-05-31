Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority successfully appealed a court decision that said the agency violated state law when it didn't provide the public sufficient information about a $5 billion, 15-year turnpike expansion plan before it was brought up in government meetings.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled the Turnpike Authority followed the state's Open Meeting Act when announcing its ACCESS Oklahoma plan and taking steps to begin the massive toll road expansion.

The state Supreme Court's decision reverses a district court's ruling that the authority "willfully" violated the state law that requires government bodies to give the public advance notice of issues that will be acted upon in public meetings.

The high court's ruling is a victory for the authority, but work on the ACCESS turnpike expansion remains paused, the agency said.

About 200 Norman-area residents, including members of Pike Off OTA and a local city councilman, sued the authority last year alleging several board meeting agenda items related to the ACCESS plan did not provide details of the new turnpike routes. Much of the pushback to the ACCESS plan has come from Norman, where some residents oppose two new proposed toll roads that would go through parts of the city.

In a statement, the authority said the agency has maintained it acted in full compliance with open meetings laws since the lawsuit was filed.

"OTA always strives to go above and beyond the minimum legal requirements in how it conducts the public’s business and does so as transparently as possible," according to the statement. "The agency will continue to operate in this manner and remains fully committed to complying with the Open Meetings Act."

Although District Judge Timothy Olsen ruled the authority should have specified ACCESS project routes on its board meeting agendas, the Supreme Court ruled otherwise.

"The level of specificity demanded by the Appellees in the agenda items is not required by the (Open Meeting Act)," Justice James Winchester wrote in the 5-3 decision.

The lawsuit took issue with the authority's board meeting agendas from early 2022, including a Feb. 22 meeting in which Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the toll road expansion project.

The high court determined that announcement at the February meeting was "for informational purposes only" because it wasn't listed as an action item on the agenda. Action items must be detailed on government meeting agendas.

Stan Ward, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said the Supreme Court's decision effectively neutered the state's open meetings laws.

"Today's 5 to 3 Supreme Court opinion marks a black day for transparency in Oklahoma state government," he said in a statement.

In a dissenting opinion, Vice Chief Justice Dustin Rowe, a Stitt appointee, accused the authority of using deceptive and vague language on its meeting agendas to delay revealing to the public the ACCESS project that was already underway.

The three dissenting justices agreed with the district court's opinion that the Turnpike Authority "willfully" violated the Open Meeting Act.

"The (Turnpike Authority) created ACCESS Oklahoma, approved management contracts and sought funding for implementation — all while using deceptively worded agendas to obscure the purpose of the meetings and circumvent public participation," Rowe wrote. "This participation by the public is precisely what the (Open Meeting Act) seeks to guarantee."

State law stipulates any action taken in willful violation of the Open Meeting Act is invalid.

Work has stalled on the ACCESS toll road expansion due to the authority's "inability to enter the bond market."

When announcing the authority was pausing work on the ACCESS expansion, agency officials cited litigation before the Supreme Court and a pending state investigative audit as barriers to entering the bond market.

The authority is still waiting for the green light from the Supreme Court before it can seek hundreds of millions of bonds for the ACCESS project.

The membership of the authority's board will change after November once a new law takes effect to reduce the number of gubernatorial appointments on the panel. Stitt vetoed the legislation that would give legislative leaders four of the six board appointments, but the Oklahoma Legislature overturned the governor's veto.

