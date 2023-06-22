OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Veterans Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to close a veterans home in Talihina at least a year before a new veterans home opens in Sallisaw.

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs officials said the state was losing money, to the tune of $500,000 each month, because the 175-bed facility is currently home to only 36 residents.

Those residents will be able to move to one of the state's six other veterans homes, said Department of Veterans Affairs Interim Executive Director Greg Slavonic.

The Talihina facility is expected to close by Oct. 1.

"We want to make sure we take care of the residents and we take care of the employees," Slavonic said. "These decisions are not easy to make."

Construction is ongoing on a new-175-bed veterans home in Sallisaw, but the completion date has been pushed back by about 18 months due to a snafu with a previous contractor on the project.

The Sallisaw veterans home, which was always intended to replace the Talihina facility, was originally scheduled to open next month. Now, the new facility is expected to open in early 2025. Previously, the agency planned to close the Talihina home after the Sallisaw facility opened.

Closing the Talihina facility is expected to cost $3.9 million, about $2.1 of which will go toward employee severance and other costs related to the reduction in workforce. About 84 state employees work at the facility in addition to 38 contract employees. The state agency will offer to shift some Talihina employees into jobs at other veterans homes or within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Shawn Kirkland, deputy director of the Department of Veterans Affairs, said the agency is expected to lose at least $5.4 million over the next year if the Talihina facility remains open.

"The finances of where we are are rather stark and troubling," Slavonic said.

Members of the Veterans Commission, which oversees the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Slavonic expressed concerns about having to ask the Oklahoma Legislature for additional funding after already requesting more than $30 million in emergency funding this year due to a budget shortfall at the agency and cost overruns on the Sallisaw project.

This is a developing story and will be updated.