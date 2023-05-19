OKLAHOMA CITY — A political power struggle may be brewing at the state Capitol over the renewal of some state-tribal compacts.

A House panel on Wednesday advanced two bills that would renew, for five years, compacts the state has entered into with Oklahoma's Native American tribes on the sale of tobacco products and motor fuels, as well as the costs associated with vehicle licensing and registration.

But Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday criticized the move and said the tribes are trying to block him from renegotiating the compacts by pushing the renewals back until he's out of office.

Stitt, who is a member of the Cherokee Nation, has a rocky history with most Oklahoma tribes since he unsuccessfully sought to renegotiate the state's tribal gaming compacts.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the tribes requested the legislation to renew the current compacts as is, though he did not specify which tribes asked for the bills. It's unclear if the Senate will advance the two measures, House Bills 2898 and 2899.

The state compacts with the tribes to split tax revenue from the sale of tobacco products and motor fuels in Indian Country. The state and the tribes also ink agreements on motor vehicle licensing and registration fees.

Stitt said the state's compacts with the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations are set to expire at the end of the year. A spokeswoman for the Chickasaw Nation said 15 Oklahoma tribes have compacts that will expire this year.

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby applauded the Oklahoma House for taking charge on renewing the compacts.

"These carefully constructed agreements are the result of diligent efforts to balance the rights and responsibilities of Tribal and State governments," he said in a statement. "When we choose to work together, everyone benefits."

McCall said the renewal legislation is intended to prevent the state from facing lawsuits while compact negotiations take place.

He also cited a 2020 judge's ruling that said Stitt overstepped his legal authority by signing new gaming compacts with two tribes.

"Treat v. Stitt upheld the authority of the Legislature to compact with the tribes, and we are exercising that authority through the legislative process to stabilize the current situation where compacts have expired or will expire soon," McCall said in a statement.

In a Friday news conference, Stitt contended he's the only state official with the power to negotiate state-tribal compacts. The compacts then go to the Legislature's Joint Committee in State-Tribal Relations for approval, he said.

Stitt said the compact renewal bills came as a surprise. He said he was disappointed the bills emerged "in the dark of the night" when compacting has not been a topic of discussion this session.

The governor said the terms of the compacts must be renegotiated in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2020 McGirt decision that found the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished — a ruling that has since been expanded to include other tribes' reservations.

"I'm not against renewing the compacts, but the language has to change," Stitt said.

The governor was critical of the amount of tax revenue tribal nations receive as a result of the compacts, although the tribes could conceivably keep more tax revenue without any compacts in place. Under the compacts the state sends 50% of tobacco tax revenue to the tribes, Stitt said.

"Two of the tribes, the Chickasaws and the Choctaws, get $17 million annually wired to them from the state," Stitt said. "They operate some of the largest casinos in the country, you know, billions of dollars in income and revenue (and) flying around in private jets."

In an unusual move, leaders of Oklahoma's Five Tribes endorsed Stitt's opponent in last year's gubernatorial election. That came after years of Stitt and tribal officials butting heads on issues such as tribal sovereignty.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. noted Stitt allowed the state's hunting and fishing compacts with his tribe and the Choctaw Nation expired after the parties could not agree to new terms.

“Legislation to extend tribal-state compacts is needed because Governor Stitt has shown that he doesn’t want to work with tribes, even when it benefits the entire state," Hoskin said in a statement. "He’s already allowed numerous tribal-state compacts to expire on his watch, forfeiting millions of dollars and setting back tribal relations.

"If the compacts aren’t extended, Oklahoma loses out on stable revenue streams. We would go back to the costly lawsuits and disruption of business that we saw in the 1990s."

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he also was caught off guard by the two bills introduced in the House.

Noting the state could lose tax revenue if tribal compacts don't get renewed, Treat said he would be open to extending the current agreements. Treat said he's pushing for a one-year extension, rather than a five-year renewal.

"The governor has not been successful in trying to get those renewed with the terms that he's offered," Treat said of previous compacts. "I want to make sure that we're working well with our tribal partners, but that we're also upholding the state interest on that."

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.