OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma on Tuesday became the 43rd state to offer online voter registration, making it easier for people to take their first step toward casting a ballot.

The Oklahoma State Election Board launched an online voter registration system tied to its OK Voter Portal.

This development comes eight years after the Oklahoma Legislature in 2015 authorized online voter registration. At the time, roughly 24 states and Washington, D.C. had online voter registration systems.

Previously, Oklahomans had to download a voter registration application and mail the completed form to their county election board.

"Oklahoma's new Online Voter Registration System allows citizens to securely complete and submit a Voter Registration Application electronically from a desktop or mobile device," State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said in a news release. "Best of all, the system has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is safe and secure."

To register online, state law requires applicants must:

• Be a U.S. citizen and Oklahoma resident who is at least 18 years old or who will celebrate their 18th birthday by Election Day;

• Have a valid Oklahoma driver's license or state identification card issued by Service Oklahoma; and

• Have a digital signature on file with Service Oklahoma.

Oklahoma residents who don't have a state-issued driver's license or identification card or who don't have a signature on file with Service Oklahoma cannot register to vote online. Those Oklahomans can fill out a voter registration application through the OK Voter Portal and mail or drop off the printed form at their county election board.

All voter registration applications are reviewed by the county election board. Once an application is approved, the voter will receive their voter ID card in the mail. The county election board will notify Oklahomans whose applications are rejected.

Proponents of online voter registration have long expressed optimism that this new system could increase voter turnout. Oklahoma had the nation's lowest overall voter participation rate in the 2020 general election. Voter turnout has remained low ever since.

When Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt served in the state Senate, he cited the state's low voter registration and turnout figures as a key reason why he introduced legislation authorizing online voter registration.

Technical issues at the Department of Public Safety delayed the implementation of an online voter registration system, according to Oklahoma Watch. The State Election Board's voter registration portal is linked to the Department of Public Safety and Service Oklahoma's driver's license database so application information can easily be cross-checked and verified.