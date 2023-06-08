OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials on Thursday announced the state will contract with three major companies to manage health care for about 800,000 Oklahomans receiving Medicaid benefits through SoonerCare.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority will contract with Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma, Humana Healthy Horizons of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Complete Health, a subsidiary of the Centene Corp., to shift care for the majority of Medicaid recipients to managed care from a fee-for-service model.

Combined, the three contracts will cost the state about $3.75 billion — or about $1.25 billion per health care entity — over the first 15 months, making them some some of the largest contracts in state history.

The Health Care Authority will pay these entities a flat fee for every Medicaid recipient they serve, a change from the current model in which health care providers are paid for each service they perform. Managed care proponents say the new system will incentivize providers to improve patient health by connecting Medicaid beneficiaries to primary care physicians, reducing emergency room visits and improving management of chronic illnesses.

Oklahoma has been ranked 45th in the nation for health outcomes for too long and it's unacceptable, said Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett.

"With these partnerships and this shift to SoonerSelect, we can change the course of health care in Oklahoma," he said. "I hope everybody believes that. We certainly do."

The contracts, which include renewal options, will last until at least June 30, 2025.

The Stitt administration has been trying for years to shift Oklahoma's Medicaid program to a managed care model, which supporters say will provide budget stability as costs associated with SoonerCare, one of the state's most expensive programs, continue to rise.

Some in the medical community have expressed opposition to the change, saying the state's previous attempts to implement managed care were a failure. Critics have also expressed concerns that managed care entities are incentivized to cut health care costs, which could be detrimental to patient care.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Diane Heaton said the state's previous attempts at managed care had "disastrous results."

"We fully believe that taxpayer dollars should be used to care for Oklahoma patients, not pad the bottom lines of big insurance companies," she said in a statement. "We will closely monitor the implementation of this plan and stand ready to advocate on behalf of physicians and their patients to make sure the system provides the best possible care to SoonerCare members and makes good use of our state’s healthcare funds."

At least 40 other states have implemented some form of Medicaid managed care.

Under this new model, Medicaid recipients will get to select their own health plan, similar to the process someone goes through during an open enrollment period for insurance coverage.

The Health Care Authority awarded contracts to two of the same companies, Humana Healthy Horizons and Oklahoma Complete Health, when it first tried to implement managed care two years ago. The four contracts the agency inked in 2021 were voided after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the Health Care Authority didn't have the authority to implement managed care without approval from state lawmakers.

The three contractors chosen through the most recent public bidding process are all provider-led health care entities, Corbett said. That means each entity is governed by a board largely made up of Oklahoma-based health care providers, he said.

After the Supreme Court's ruling, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a new law that gave the Health Care Authority the green light to pursue managed care while also directing the agency to give local provider-led entities preferential treatment in the bidding process.

A group of Medicaid providers in January sued the Health Care Authority over its request for proposals seeking medical managed care companies. The group alleged the agency's public bidding process did not, as required by law, give preferential treatment to local providers already serving Medicaid patients. The Oklahoma Supreme Court tossed the lawsuit in March.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.