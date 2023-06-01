OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt will send Oklahoma National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in response to a call for aid from Texas’ governor, according to a news release.

Stitt authorized up to 100 troops to travel to the border, but a spokeswoman for the governor said she didn’t know when the Guard members will ship out.

The move comes as other Republican governors, including Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, have committed in recent weeks to sending troops to the nation’s Southern border.

As the parent of a deployed soldier, Stitt said this was not a decision he made lightly. Stitt’s eldest son is a member of the Oklahoma Army National Guard and is deployed on a yearlong stint in the Horn of Africa.

“I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border,” Stitt said in the release. “Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation.”

Stitt spokeswoman Kate Vesper said she didn’t know how much the deployment will cost the state.

The governor has been a vocal critic of Democratic President Joe Biden’s approach to border enforcement.

Oklahoma’s National Guard troops will assist Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star in deterring illegal border crossings. Abbott has already deployed thousands of Texas National Guard troops to the border.

Earlier this month, Stitt was asked whether he would deploy National Guard troops to the border.

“I want to be helpful, but I also want to protect Oklahoma taxpayers,” he said on May 11. “I would want to know if we are sending our troops down there, are they going to be effective, how are they going to be used?”

Attorney General Gentner Drummond on Thursday also took a shot at the Biden administration’s border policies and said he has joined 17 other attorneys general in suing over a new federal immigration rule.

Pandemic-era health restrictions that allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants at the border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 expired earlier this month. The expiration of Title 42 led Abbott seek help from other governors.

