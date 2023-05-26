OKLAHOMA CITY — As the Oklahoma Legislature prepares to adjourn its regular legislative session, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he may call lawmakers back into a special session on tax cuts.
Although Stitt praised roughly $70 million in tax cuts lawmakers included in their proposed state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the governor said it was "unbelievable" the Senate didn't advance more substantive tax cuts.
"I've got a lot of things to consider after sine die," Stitt said, referencing the Latin term that signals final adjournment of the legislative session.
"I don't believe that the Senate is going to take up the tax cuts at this point, so we'll maybe have to call back in for a special session to talk about it."
In a Friday news conference, Stitt said he wants the Legislature to cut personal income tax rates by 0.25%, dropping the state’s top tax rate to 4.5%.
"When we do a tax cut and we put money back in Oklahomans' pockets, it's not like it disappears," Stitt said. "All we're saying is they know how to spend their money better than the government."
The Senate appears unlikely to budge on tax cuts if the governor calls a special session.
"He did that last year. It didn't work out for him," said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
Many GOP senators were cool to major tax cuts this year for fear they could dramatically reduce tax collections and leave the state in a vulnerable financial position in the years to come.
Stitt called a special session on tax cuts last June after the Legislature adjourned its 2022 regular legislative session without cutting the grocery sales tax or trimming personal income and corporate income tax rates. The Senate vowed to study tax reform and adjourned the special session without voting on any of the House's tax cut proposals.
The Legislature's $12.9 billion proposed state budget includes eliminating a so-called marriage penalty for couples who file their income taxes jointly and scrapping the state's franchise tax, which is levied on corporations. Stitt said the cuts, which will reduce annual tax collections by about $70 million, are a step in the right direction.
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday discusses a possible special session on tax cuts. It would have to be called separately from the special legislative session that could bring lawmakers back in mid-June if the governor vetoes any components of the proposed state budget.