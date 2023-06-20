OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs requested an audit of his state agency after it was embroiled in controversy for months under a previous leader.

Department of Veterans Affairs Interim Executive Director Greg Slavonic asked the State Auditor and Inspector's Office this week for a performance audit of the agency that serves Oklahoma's veterans, according to a news release.

The request comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt's Secretary of Veterans Affairs and members of the Department of Veterans Affairs' governing board raised questions and concerns about previous management of the agency.

In March, commissioners questioned cost overruns on a project to build a new veterans center in Sallisaw. They also aired concerns about cybersecurity issues at the agency and a growing number of employee complaints. In May, Department of Veterans Affairs officials requested additional funding from the Oklahoma Legislature due to a roughly $10 million budget shortfall at the agency.

Slavonic, a former U.S. Navy undersecretary, said seeking an audit of an organization is his standard practice when he takes a new leadership role.

“Since I did not have the opportunity for an orderly turnover from ODVA senior leadership due to terminations or resignations, my ability to gain an insight into the agency and ask questions was not possible," he said in the news release. "This audit will provide objective insight into the agency and identify past discrepancies for corrective action.”

Slavonic is asking that the audit review agency operations from 2021 through 2023. Performance audits provide information to help government officials initiate corrective action to improve agency operations and help safeguard public assets and ensure the efficient delivery of government services.

A spokesman for State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd confirmed her office received the audit request.

The Oklahoma Veterans Commission in conjunction with Slavonic conducted an employee survey in April after hearing concerns from some staffers.

“The hardworking and dedicated staff of ODVA deserve better,” Slavonic said. “It’s my duty to deliver on that promise.”

Previous audits have been critical of the agency's operations. A 2018 audit found the department operated in a “culture of fear and intimidation.” The director of the Department of Veterans Affairs at the time resigned the following year, which led the Veterans Commission to promote Kintsel to lead the agency.

The State Auditor and Inspector's Office also conducted two other audits of the Department of Veterans Affairs that covered July 1, 2011 through June 30, 2014.

