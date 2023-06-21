Officials on Wednesday warned Tulsans to be on the lookout for scammers as the city recovers from its most destructive weather event in 16 years.

"If people are coming to your door — and they are out there because we're getting reports of it — knocking on your door, attempting to do work for you … we don't recommend that," Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a 4 p.m. press briefing. "We recommend you … find a reputable person.

"No one should be charging you exorbitant fees," Franklin said. "I've also heard there are individuals out there saying they are 'volunteering' going door-to-door saying they'll remove debris, but then follow that up by knocking on the door and saying, 'Give me $1,000.'

"We want all of this crime reported," Franklin said. "This is information we use to better provide you with what we need in the community. I understand if you think, 'I'll never get that back,' but we still need to know about it because that helps us understand the type of crimes we're dealing with in the community."

Franklin said TPD will continue putting additional officers in the streets at night to deter burglary and looting. He said no major burglaries were reported Tuesday night but a cellular telephone store was broken into Wednesday morning and a suspect apprehended.

Despite Wednesday's afternoon thunderstorm, PSO said the number of its customers without power had been reduced by 35,000 to just over 90,000, from a high over nearly 205,000 on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, we had a setback today when the weather came back in on us," said PSO spokesman Wayne Greene. "We can't have people in bucket trucks when there's lightning in the air. That slowed us down a little bit … but we're making good progress and we expect to do even better tomorrow."

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, the acting governor, took a quick tour of the area and some of the emergency activities.

Treat, who grew up in Catoosa, said he'd seen some of the damage first-hand earlier in the week while visiting family members in the area. He promised the support of the Legislature if additional emergency funds are required or any other assistance is needed.

Responding to a question, Treat said he agrees that state leaders need to better communicate in such situations. Treat was out of state over the weekend and said he did not know he was acting governor until told at midday Tuesday that he needed to sign an emergency declaration to trigger several relevant state laws.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell were both out of state.

"Since I've been involved in state government, it's been the tradition and the practice to be notified by the governor and the lieutenant governor upon departure," Treat said at Wednesday's press conference. "We need to double down on that because it's not been happening the last few years. It's just a matter of communications, really."

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Speaker of the House of Representatives Charles McCall, R-Atoka, also "came by" earlier in the day "to make sure if there's anything we need from state government, he's there to help."

Bynum said such attention from the two legislative leaders "might seem superficial, but when you're doing everything you can to help a community recover from a massive natural disaster it means a lot to have leaders who show up and care."

On another matter, Bynum said the city is waiving inspection fees for electrical weatherhead storm damage repairs, and will refund those fees already paid.

Other Wednesday developments:

• Franklin said Tulsa Police will step up enforcement of four-way stops, including issuing citations.

• Bynum said the Choctaw Nation is making free ice available at Church on the Move, 1003 N. 129th E. Ave., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday or while supplies last.

• Fire Chief Michael Baker warned the open burning of storm debris is illegal.

• Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joe Kralicek said residents should be certain they're dealing with legitimate non-profit groups and government agencies that will be going through neighborhoods to assess damage and offer assistance.

• Grants of up to $5,000 for emergency housing repairs are available through the city's Working in Neighborhoods department. Applications and information at cityoftulsa.org.

• Most city parks remain closed, but Lacy and Reed community centers and pools are open. Also open are Lacy, Reed, Chamberlain, Kendall-Whittier, Vining, and Springdale splash pads.

• Page Belcher, South Lakes and Mohawk Park public golf courses are open.

• Centennial Center at Veterans Park opens at 8 a.m. Thursday.

• Water Works Art Center and Whiteside Community Center summer camps have relocated to Hicks Park Community Center.