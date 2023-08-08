Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A city task force charged with formulating long-term strategies for addressing homelessness unveiled nine short-term policy recommendations on Tuesday.

The initiatives include establishing a low-barrier shelter, providing locations for unsheltered homeless people to sleep, adding kennel services in shelters and clarifying city ordinances to make it clear that it is against the law for people to block a sidewalk.

The Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force is also recommending that the city strengthen its trespassing ordinance and give the parks director the authority to regulate open containers and the consumption of alcohol in city parks.

Also proposed is that Mayor G.T. Bynum issue a directive to the Tulsa Police Department clarifying that officers are to enforce city ordinances the same for everyone regardless of their housing status.

Bynum established the task force in December and is one of its dozen members. He presented the recommendations to the A Way Home for Tulsa Leadership Council on Tuesday afternoon. A Way Home for Tulsa is a consortium of more than three dozen nonprofit organizations, service providers and government entities working to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring.

“There are a lot of longer-term things, but we realize people don't want to just wait for things that three, four years down the road they are going to see an improvement,” Bynum said of the task force’s work. “There are things that we can be doing right now that we think will have a tangible, positive benefit.”

The recommendations announced Tuesday would not be funded through the $75 million in housing funds included in the Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package Tulsans are voting on Tuesday.

Bynum has said previously that those funds would be spent on housing that is typically not driven by the private sector, such as shelters, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing.

The city has more than $8 million in federal funding available from opioid settlements, the American Rescue Plan Act and other sources to pay for implementation of the initiatives, Bynum said.

The goal is to begin taking action on them within the next month.

"The task force recommendations for a low barrier shelter, emergency temporary housing and kennels are a great step toward more pathways to permanent housing for unsheltered Tulsans," said Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions. "I look forward to continuing the conversation as we shift to longer term solutions to address our housing crisis."

In the most recent point-in-time count, conducted earlier this year, 1,133 people in Tulsa County identified themselves as homeless — a 6.6% increase from 2022.

In June, 2,832 unique individuals received services for the homeless, according to Housing Solutions.

Here is a summary of the task force’s nine recommendations:

1. Partner with the Tulsa Day Center to create an emergency temporary housing program aimed at getting 100 unsheltered homeless people off the streets immediately and into the queue for long-term housing.

2. Partner with the Tulsa Housing Authority to identify long-term units for homeless people. The THA board would also consider a policy change in which THA would prioritize chronically homeless individuals.

Bynum stressed that those individuals who participate in either the Day Center or THA programs would continue to receive case management services.

3. Have the city issue a request for proposals for what is expected to be an approximately 70-room low-barrier shelter. A low-barrier shelter removes obstacles to entry and allows such things as pets and partners. It is intended to meet people where they are in life.

Bynum said the low-barrier shelter would operate on a referral basis, with individuals coming primarily from other shelters and hospitals.

Through its discussions, the task force learned that hospitals often hold homeless patients because they have no place to release them, Bynum said. A gap in services exists, he said, between hospitalization and when a person returns to a shelter.

“(The hospitals) said if we could have one place that these folks could be referred to — and that we can send the home-health people to administer the care for them — that would be ideal,” Bynum said.

4. Provide more kennel facilities to the Tulsa Day Center.

“It was brought to our attention that there are a whole lot of folks that would go to the Day Center but they don’t because they don't have adequate kennel facilities for pets and people aren't allowed to bring their pets into the building,” Bynum said. “So we're going to fund additional kennel facilities at the Day Center to increase utilization of that existing facility.”

5. Request that the Tulsa Park and Recreation Board adopt a rule giving Parks Director Anna America the authority to regulate open containers or consumption of alcohol in individual parks.

Bynum said it would not be characterized as a citywide ban on alcohol in parks. "If there are specific parks where it's problematic — and I think the Parks Department feels like there probably are, especially in downtown — that could be regulated,” he said.

The parks now under consideration for such regulations are within the Inner Dispersal Loop: Chapman Park, Plaza of the Americas, Legacy Park, Gunboat Park North, Gunboat Park South and John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.

6. Ask the City Council to reconsider the sidewalk ordinance it discussed last year, which would have given law enforcement the authority, after a warning, to ticket or arrest an individual for obstructing a sidewalk.

“I think we've been able to revise it a bit just to make clear all we're asking for is that human bodies cannot block a sidewalk,” Bynum said. “Everything else is largely, we think, taken care of.”

7. Ask the City Council to reconsider increasing the penalties in the city’s trespassing ordinance, as was proposed last year by Councilor Lori Decter Wright.

“Right now, you can trespass on somebody's private property and there is no jail time associated with the potential penalties,” Bynum said. “We think that that ought to be an option for the judge if they feel it is necessary.”

Bynum said recommendations 6 and 7 are not intended to criminalize homelessness. He pointed out that the city has established several diversion programs, including the Sobering Center and the Special Services Docket.

The city also is about to hire a mental health coordinator.

“There's all sorts of alternatives and diversion tactics that we will have in place and do have in place for folks to utilize, but just giving someone a free pass to do these things — we can’t do that,” Bynum said.

8. Have the mayor request trespassing letters from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and the railroads.

Bynum said the Police Department, with those letters, could enforce city ordinances without having to “wait for somebody from ODOT (or other state agencies) to show up on site and ask them to take action, because we'll have the letter on file.”

9. Have the mayor issue a directive to TPD "clarifying that they are to enforce our ordinances equally on everyone regardless of their perceived housing status,” Bynum said.

“It's already illegal in Tulsa to build a campfire in a park. It's illegal to bathe in a fountain. It's illegal to litter. It is illegal to be publicly intoxicated or to urinate in public, and these have not been enforced … as to the level that I think they should be,” he said.

The task force does not want police officers, as they have in the past, to be portrayed as “the bad guys who are trying to make life difficult for somebody in a difficult situation,” Bynum said.

It's important that officers know city leadership expects “them to enforce our ordinances on everybody, knowing that there are other diversion options available for people who do need help,” Bynum said.

The task force’s recommendations are part of a larger strategy Bynum and other community leaders have set in motion not only to address homelessness but also to tackle the overall housing shortage in Tulsa and the lack of mental health services that can sometimes contribute to a person's becoming homeless.

Tulsa needs 12,900 housing units of all types and price points over the next decade, according to the Tulsa Citywide Housing Assessment released earlier this year.

“There's a whole bunch of other stuff that we're still working our way through,” Bynum said of the task force. “We just wanted to get these initial things that we can act on right now, get the ball rolling on them, rather than wait on our assessment of everything else.”

In addition to Bynum, the task force members include Cassia Carr, deputy mayor; James Wagner, director of the Department of City Experience; Travis Hulse, city housing policy director; Becky Gligo, Housing Solutions executive director; Zack Stoycoff, Healthy Minds Policy Initiative executive director; Michael Junk, QuikTrip manager of public and government affairs; Tom Biolchini, 2023 Tulsa Regional Chamber chairman; and City Councilors Jeannie Cue, Crista Patrick, Lori Decter Wright and Phil Lakin.

