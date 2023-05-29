Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Four months after learning that it would cost tens of millions of dollars — and likely much more — to make needed structural repairs to the Tulsa County Courthouse, county officials are exploring their options.

The three-member Board of County Commissioners earlier this month approved a contract with Twenty20 Management Inc. to assess the current and future usage and needs of the courthouse and how best to address them.

Commission Chairman Kelly Dunkerley said that while renovating the existing courthouse at 500 S. Denver Ave. is not off the table, the county is open to alternatives.

“We want to look at the option of perhaps there are other existing buildings within the Tulsa area that could be remodeled and used for our judicial system,” Dunkerley said, adding, “and then the third option, which is potentially a new courthouse.”

Should the courthouse be moved to a new location, Dunkerley said, the consensus among commissioners is that it would be best if it were close to the county jail at 300 N. Denver Ave. and the nearby Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

“We want the study to include all options within the Inner Dispersal Loop but also close to the Inner Dispersal Loop for that proximity to the jail,” he said. “Should they find other options that are a little bit farther away than what we might determine close, we would look at those.

“But I think we wanted to focus the attention within close proximity to the jail.”

Dunkerley said there are no plans to move the county’s administrative offices, which just two years ago were relocated to the former Community Care building across the street from the courthouse.

An assessment by ADG Blatt presented to county leaders in January estimated it would cost $55.4 million to $73.2 million to make basic repairs to the nearly 70-year-old courthouse, and Dunkerley indicated the figure could be well over $100 million.

The estimates do not include addressing what he described as the “abysmal” parking conditions at the courthouse.

Courthouse operations have been hampered by a leaky exterior, an outdated electrical system and HVAC troubles, to name a few of the building’s challenges, Dunkerley said.

“But there are also other concerns of safety, ingress-egress in case of a fire or other emergencies,” Dunkerley said. “It’s very difficult. It was built in a time when ADA access was not contemplated.”

Funding for any of the three options — renovation of the existing courthouse, construction of a new courthouse, or the purchase of an existing building or buildings — would have to be publicly financed through a vote of county residents, Dunkerley said.

Twenty20’s report is expected to be completed in July, at which time county leaders will evaluate the findings before engaging the public to get their feedback, Dunkerley said.

The company will be paid a sum not to exceed $95,000, according to the contract.

The county’s decision to explore moving out of the courthouse is one of several recent moves by local government entities that could end up reshaping the downtown core. It comes as the city of Tulsa is moving forward with plans to move the Police Department out of the Police Courts Building, which is next door to the courthouse.

The $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package set to go to voters Aug. 8 includes $47.5 million for a new public safety center that would be home to separate Police and Fire headquarters, as well as Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.

The courthouse and the Police Courts Building are within the boundary of the Arena District Master Plan, which envisions tearing down the Police Courts Building so that a convention hotel could be built on the property.

The Tulsa County Election Board, meanwhile, plans to move from its current facility at 555 N. Denver Ave. to an office building at 12000 E. Skelly Drive.

