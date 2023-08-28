Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Monday he hated to see the departure of Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist and described State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ handling of the news as not “in any way appropriate or professional.”

“So maybe a little more class would be nice,” Bynum said during an interview on the KRMG Morning Show with Dan Potter.

Last Monday, Gist announced she would step down effective Sept. 15. The news came just days before the State Board of Education was scheduled to vote on TPS’ accreditation status for this school year.

During the Thursday meeting, Walters, who is chairman of the state board, praised Tulsa officials for “rooting out a cancer in the district that caused so many problems.” He was referring to the Tulsa school board’s formal agreement, approved Wednesday evening, to part ways with Gist.

“I don’t think you ought to be spiking the football in the end zone when somebody you have public disagreements with resigns from their job,” Bynum said. “I don’t think calling her a cancer was in any way appropriate or professional. So maybe a little more class would be nice.”

Bynum said he was saddened when Gist informed him of her decision "because she is a friend of mine, and I think that she has been a really positive force for our community.”

“It was definitely not something I was hoping for, and in fact, I was hoping we were getting to a point where we could avoid something like that,” Bynum added. “But every leader has to make that decision for themselves as to what is in the best interest to the organization that they lead, and I certainly respect the decision that she made on behalf of Tulsa Public Schools.

“But as I told her when she called to tell me, I hate it. I hate it for Tulsa Public Schools, and as someone who thinks the world of her, I hate it.”

Bynum praised Tulsa School Board President Stacey Woolley and her colleagues for how they acquitted themselves during last week’s state board meeting, especially when it came to Walters’ remarks.

“I told her after the meeting last week, the way that she handled that board meeting, not taking the bait when her recently departed superintendent was being thrown under the bus by the state superintendent, but instead staying focused on the facts at hand and focused on what the state board needs to see from an improvement standpoint with TPS, it was outstanding,” Bynum said.

“And the same for the other board members that were there, they did a great job in handling that.”

Bynum made a point of highlighting Woolley’s handling of the situation at TPS over the last month.

“I don’t think that this community can give her enough credit for the outstanding leadership that she has shown,” he said.

Bynum indicated that while he was disappointed in Walters’ remarks at the state board meeting, he remains hopeful the TPS school board and the state board can work together to move the district forward.

“Fortunately, taking over TPS isn’t solely his decision," Bynum said. “That is something that the school board was quick to remind everybody of last week and their interest at that meeting, which I attended, in having a real dialogue with Tulsa Public Schools board leadership and their board members, I thought that was great.”

Asked about Bynum’s comments, Oklahoma State Department of Education spokesman Dan Isett said, “Walters is excited about the future of Tulsa Public Schools and ... has been clear that Gist's exit was a good step toward a better future for TPS.”

Prior to the State Board of Education meeting, the state accreditation office had recommended that TPS overall be accredited with two deficiencies.

But Walters, citing a host of issues, including the district’s performance on standardized tests and concerns about financial issues in the district, indicated he might not go along with the recommendation and left all options on the table.

Those included probation and allowing the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take the district over.

Ultimately, the state board voted 6-0 to approve “accreditation with deficiencies” status for TPS, which is an upgrade from its previous status of “accredited with warning.”

During the meeting, Walters said he would give the Tulsa school board “a very short rope,” and that he would return and ask for additional authority from the State Board of Education if he does not see adequate progress made within a few months.

No state resources were pledged during the meeting Thursday to help the district meet the stipulations established by the state board of education.

Bynum was asked by the Tulsa World on Monday whether he has confidence Walters will act in good faith going forward as TPS and the state board work to address the district's problems.

“I appreciate his desire to improve student outcomes more quickly, I just don’t agree with his insistence on personally attacking other public servants,” Bynum said. "You can have a difference of opinion without demonizing people.

“I make no predictions about the future regarding his individual choices, but I appreciate that the State Board of Education as a larger body clearly prioritized ongoing collaboration and communication with the TPS board.

“That direct line of communication between the two boards is so important, and I’m thankful we’ve established that.”

Bynum said is in the process of scheduling a meeting with TPS Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson, who as of Sept. 16 will serve as the district’s interim superintendent.

“I am here to help her in any way I can,” Bynum said. “I’ve also conveyed to members of the State Board of Education that the city of Tulsa stands ready to do anything we can to support a successful partnership between them and TPS.”