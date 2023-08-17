Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A group of community funders and tribal governments on Thursday expressed their support for Tulsa Public Schools and urged approximately 200 organizations they partner with to do the same.

The letter was sent on the same day TPS students returned to their classrooms amid uncertainty over whether the school district will be accredited for this school year. The State Board of Education is expected to take up the issue a week from today.

Signing off on the letter were the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Coretz Family Foundation, Ed Darby Foundation, Flint Family Foundation, Hille Foundation, Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, Sanford & Irene Burnstein Family Foundation, The Sharna and Irvin Frank Foundation, Cherokee Nation, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and T.D. Williamson.

“On August 24th, the State Board of Education will meet to discuss the accreditation of TPS and may take action that would amount to a state takeover of the district,” the letter states. “Any such action would bypass the democratic process and undermine the authority of the TPS Board of Education, which has been entrusted by Tulsa voters with the responsibility to make decisions about what is best for the district.”

The state accreditation office has recommended that the district overall be accredited with two deficiencies.

But State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, who serves as chairman of the State Board of Education and sets its agenda, has indicated he may not go along with the state accreditation office’s recommendation.

He has repeatedly said he is leaving all options on the table, including probation and allowing the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take the district over.

“Any form of a state takeover of TPS would devastate student learning, create chaos and uncertainty for teachers and families, negatively impact businesses that rely on schools to prepare TPS kids for work and life, hinder our region’s efforts to attract and retain businesses, and depreciate home values,” the letter states.

The community funders encouraged the recipients of the letter to consider showing their support for TPS “in ways that feel aligned with your mission and values.”

They include:

Get educated: The TPS Board of Education approved a strategic plan for 2022-2027. The district has identified goals and strategies and is regularly tracking progress. Learn more on the TPS website.

Sign the petition: Go to ProtectTPS.com, subscribe, share and sign the petition, and ask colleagues, board members, employees, family and friends to do the same.

Share comments: Contact local elected officials, state representatives, and especially the governor’s office and members of the State Board of Education to express support for the district.

Show up in support: Attend the next TPS board meeting Monday, Aug. 21, or the State Board of Education meeting Aug. 24 to express support for the district. Consider showing support with a TPS T-shirt.

Get engaged with TPS schools: There are many ways to volunteer in schools and directly support teachers. Reach out to the Foundation for Tulsa Schools to learn about Partners in Education and other opportunities to help our schools and students.

<&rule>

<&rule>