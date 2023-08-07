Karoline Leonard Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Karoline Leonard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During his town hall in Broken Arrow on Monday evening, First District Congressman Kevin Hern said there’s a strange correlation between announcements of former President Donald Trump’s indictments and news about President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

“It’s too coincidental that every time something happens to Hunter Biden, Trump is charged,” said Hern, a Tulsa Republican. “We just need to know that when Hunter’s gonna have a problem, we know that there’ll be a filing the next day against Trump.”

House Republicans decided to focus heavily on Hunter Biden following Trump’s newest indictment last week. A plea deal prosecutors had reached with Hunter Biden fell apart on July 27, the day he was expected to plead guilty in a Delaware court to misdemeanor charges of failing to pay taxes.

On Aug. 2, Trump received his third criminal indictment this year, which included charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, which was the congressional certification of President Biden’s victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden's former business associate Devon Archer had testified before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on July 31 that over the span of their decade-long business relationship, Hunter Biden put his father, Joe Biden, on the phone around 20 times while in the company of associates but “never once spoke about any business dealings.” House Republicans released a transcript of the testimony on Aug. 3.

When Trump was previously charged in April, Hern said the 34 felonies with which the former president was charged at the time do not harm his chances of returning to the White House in 2024. Hern has long been a strong supporter of Trump.

Hern also discussed border security during the town hall meeting, saying it has continued to worsen over the years.

He said he’d been visiting the border since 2019, and he said he’s watched as the “border crisis” has turned for the worse.

“I can tell you that the border’s worse than what anybody says on TV,” Hern said.

Oklahoma recently sent National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border to assist with border security.

“We’ve got to secure our southern border. We’ve got to come up with an immigration policy that actually works,” Hern said.

He also said fentanyl is a major concern of his, and he said securing the United States' southern border is the No. 1 way to stop the drug from entering the U.S.

Hern also answered questions regarding term limits and age limits in Congress. The question came in response to concerns over the health of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 81, and Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., 53. Fetterman recently spent six weeks in in-patient treatment for clinical depression, and McConnell has had multiple health issues recently.

Hern said he does believe in term limits, mentioning that former Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe stepped down and was a proponent of term limits.

After Inhofe, also a Republican, retired at age 88 last year after a combined 36 years in the U.S. House and Senate, he told the Tulsa World he had long-term effects from COVID-19, and he attributed his decision to leave the Senate to that.

Hern explained that getting a bill on the floor focused on term limits is incredibly difficult, and he said that difficulty is why it hasn't been done.

He said, however, that he did not believe in age limits.

“There are people that are 80 years old that are impressive. They can do their jobs every single day,” Hern said. “There are people that are 50 that shouldn’t be in Congress.”

One of the first questions Hern received at the town hall focused on Taiwan's potential independence from China.

Hern said he and members of his staff recently traveled to Taiwan and spoke with their president. Hern said almost all Western countries support Taiwan’s independence.

“Taiwan is an outstanding partner and will be,” he said. “All Western countries are going full supporting Taiwan.”

Other notes

When asked about raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour, Hern said he didn’t think that amount is a living wage. However, he said people don’t make that any more and are likely to make more despite no minimum wage increase.

“I can’t think of anybody that’s talking about a $7.25 an hour wage is getting anybody. … I’ll guarantee you nobody is paying $7.25 an hour in this day and age,” Hern said.

He also said Oklahoma, specifically Tulsa, is helping train people for more careers. He pointed out that Tulsa Tech, on whose Broken Arrow campus the town hall was held, offers job training and opportunities to help with workforce shortages, specifically in trucking.

Hern also discussed health care, saying universal or free health care is not the answer. However, he said he agreed that the price of health care is too high, and he said the U.S. should focus on solving the deeper problem and address why the costs are so high rather than offer universal health care.

After questions about the landmark 2020 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Hern said there isn’t enough time or enough votes for Congress to address the ruling in any way.

“There is nobody outside of eastern Oklahoma that gives two hoots about McGirt,” Hern said.

He said the best thing for Oklahoma would be for the state government to come to an agreement with tribal governments on their own terms.

Hern expressed that he’s very concerned with the rise in digital currency and certain artificial intelligence. He said he didn’t want to invest in or put his faith in something with no backing or that is not understood.

