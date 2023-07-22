A city of Tulsa truck driver trains at the Safety Training Center last week. The Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package proposal includes $4.4 million to repave the roads at the center.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
“So much of what we do happens in neighborhoods around Tulsa, but we can’t train in those neighborhoods,” said Tulsa Police Sgt. Will Dalsing. “We have got to have something that is safe.”
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
The Safety Training Center at 10926 E. Cameron St. opened in about 2000, Public Works Department Director Terry Ball said. The former mobile home neighborhood was acquired by the city after the 1984 flood.
Did you know the city has a “track” where police recruits, heavy-equipment operators and other city employees train to operate their vehicles safely?
The Safety Training Center is at 10926 E. Cameron St. in east Tulsa. And, truth be told, it’s more than a track — it’s an old mobile home neighborhood called Holiday Park.
The city acquired it after the 1984 flood as part of its hazard mitigation program.
Dalsing is coordinator of the Law Enforcement Driver Training program and in that role advocated that city leaders include funding for the Safety Training Center in the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package.
They heeded his suggestion: $4.4 million has been designated to repave the streets at the center.
“Some of the roads are damaged in such a way that we are having to redesign our courses to go around holes and go around just bad pavement so that we don’t make it worse,” Dalsing said. “And some of the holes were so deep that we had to go buy some hot patch and just fill them, at least some.”
Recruits receive training on everything from basic maneuvers to backing up to pursuits, with a strong emphasis placed on good decision-making and safety, Dalsing said.
“We say, OK, it is not all sexy and fun and fast,” Dalsing said. “We need to figure out how to do this safely so no one gets hurt, and that’s really what it’s all about.”
Public Works Department Director Terry Ball said the Safety Training Center opened in about 2000 and that the time has come to redo its roads.
“It is nothing but asphalt work,” Ball said. “It is to redo that whole track.”
Many of the employees in Ball’s department would benefit from the planned improvements.
“All of our people that do heavy-equipment training, and CDL — our commercial drivers license training — is all done out there, too,” he said.
Some of the other public entities using the track are Tulsa County, Tulsa Tech, Tulsa Transit and the Tulsa City-County Library, according to the city.
Improve Our Tulsa 3, if approved by voters on Aug. 8, would continue a public infrastructure investment that began a decade ago.
The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019. Improve Our Tulsa 3, if approved, is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.
It would include $295.8 million for streets and transportation; $270.4 million for city facilities; $152.8 million for city capital equipment; and $95 million for housing and neighborhoods.
The proposed package would not increase the tax rate because the previous Improve Our Tulsa package will be expiring.
Funding for the proposed improvements would come from $384.9 million in bond sales backed by property taxes and a roughly four-year extension of a ninety-five one-hundredths of 1% sales tax.
Tulsans will go to the polls Aug. 8 to vote on the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package. Here is a complete list of the proposed projects.
Streets and transportation — $295.8 million
$93.8 million — Inflation adjustment for previous street projects
$68 million — Street rehabilitation
$46 million — Street widening
$24 million — Bridge replacement and rehab
$21.6 million — Matching funds
$19.32 million — Traffic engineering
$10 million — ADA improvements
$4.88 million — Sidewalks
$4 million — Construction completion incentives
$3 million — Engineering, inspection and testing
$1.2 million — Alleys
City facilities — $270.4 million
$4.4 million — Safety Training Center driving track overlay
$6.4 million — BOK Center
$18.8 million — Convention Center
$79.7 million — Tulsa Performing Arts Center
$5 million — River Parks Maintenance Building
$31.9 million — Parks (improvements would include approximately $8 million for Page Belcher and Mohawk golf courses; trail improvements; and facility improvements such as new roofs for community centers)
$47.5 million — New public safety center (Funding would be used to purchase a building to relocate Police and Fire headquarters, the Tulsa Emergency Management Agency, and other public safety services onto one campus)
$16 million — Consolidated Police/Fire maintenance facility
$25.7 million — Tulsa Zoo (children’s zoo, roof replacements, rehabilitation of the Rainforest, and perimeter risk mitigation)
$10 million — Gilcrease Museum matching funds
$5 million — Zink Lake infrastructure
$20 million — Citywide facility maintenance
Capital equipment — $152.8 million
$58.5 million — Tulsa Fire Department fleet
$94.3 million — Other vehicles/equipment
Housing and neighborhoods — $95 million
$75 million — Would be combined with other city housing funds to create a total investment in housing of $104.2 million
$15 million — Neighborhood revitalization
$5 million — Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan Implementation
