Did you know the city has a “track” where police recruits, heavy-equipment operators and other city employees train to operate their vehicles safely?

The Safety Training Center is at 10926 E. Cameron St. in east Tulsa. And, truth be told, it’s more than a track — it’s an old mobile home neighborhood called Holiday Park.

The city acquired it after the 1984 flood as part of its hazard mitigation program.

“So much of what we do happens in neighborhoods around Tulsa, but we can’t train in those neighborhoods,” said Tulsa Police Sgt. Will Dalsing. “We have got to have something that is safe.”

Dalsing is coordinator of the Law Enforcement Driver Training program and in that role advocated that city leaders include funding for the Safety Training Center in the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package.

They heeded his suggestion: $4.4 million has been designated to repave the streets at the center.

“Some of the roads are damaged in such a way that we are having to redesign our courses to go around holes and go around just bad pavement so that we don’t make it worse,” Dalsing said. “And some of the holes were so deep that we had to go buy some hot patch and just fill them, at least some.”

Recruits receive training on everything from basic maneuvers to backing up to pursuits, with a strong emphasis placed on good decision-making and safety, Dalsing said.

“We say, OK, it is not all sexy and fun and fast,” Dalsing said. “We need to figure out how to do this safely so no one gets hurt, and that’s really what it’s all about.”

Public Works Department Director Terry Ball said the Safety Training Center opened in about 2000 and that the time has come to redo its roads.

“It is nothing but asphalt work,” Ball said. “It is to redo that whole track.”

Many of the employees in Ball’s department would benefit from the planned improvements.

“All of our people that do heavy-equipment training, and CDL — our commercial drivers license training — is all done out there, too,” he said.

Some of the other public entities using the track are Tulsa County, Tulsa Tech, Tulsa Transit and the Tulsa City-County Library, according to the city.

Improve Our Tulsa 3, if approved by voters on Aug. 8, would continue a public infrastructure investment that began a decade ago.

The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019. Improve Our Tulsa 3, if approved, is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

It would include $295.8 million for streets and transportation; $270.4 million for city facilities; $152.8 million for city capital equipment; and $95 million for housing and neighborhoods.

The proposed package would not increase the tax rate because the previous Improve Our Tulsa package will be expiring.

Funding for the proposed improvements would come from $384.9 million in bond sales backed by property taxes and a roughly four-year extension of a ninety-five one-hundredths of 1% sales tax.

<&rule>







The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.(tncms-asset)83950bb9-d5df-5053-99d9-dab09ad645b0[0](/tncms-asset)