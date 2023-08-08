Voters overwhelmingly approved a third Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Tulsa County Election Board.

With all 164 precincts reporting, each of the four propositions had been approved by more than 60% of voters.

Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked Tulsans for their support of the package.

“The last few weeks have been a reminder that the historic momentum that we have in Tulsa right now is a precious thing,” Bynum said Tuesday night. “It has been earned over time, and we cannot take it for granted.

“For those of us who love this city who want it to progress, it’s important to remember that we have to fight to keep that momentum. And for those who voted no today, as we implement Improve our Tulsa, we will work to earn your trust so you vote yes next time.”

The $814 million IOT 3 package is heavy on maintenance, with streets and transportation receiving $295.8 million, $270.4 million going to city facilities, and $152.8 million dedicated to capital equipment such as fire trucks.

The remaining $95 million for housing and neighborhoods includes $75 million for housing projects to help address homelessness — the largest investment of its kind in the city’s history.

The projects approved Tuesday will be funded with 384.9 million in bond sales backed by property taxes and a roughly 4½-year extension of a 0.95% sales tax.

The new sales tax will run from approximately Jan. 1, 2026, through June 30, 2030. Bonds are expected to be issued from fiscal year 2024 into fiscal year 2030.

The IOT 3 projects are expected to be completed within three years of the final sales tax collection and final bond issuance.

Tax rates will not increase as a result of Tuesday’s vote.

The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019.

Among the largest ticket items on the ballot on Tuesday were PAC improvements of $79.7 million, a new Public Safety Center for $47.5 million, and a $31.9 million investment in parks.

Nearly an eighth of the package, $93.8 million, will go to cover inflation-related cost increases for previously approved street projects.

Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said Tuesday’s vote was critical for the region’s continued growth.

“As we are working with companies to expand, to try to entice them into expanding, or we’re trying to recruit a new company to our city, to our region, from outside the state or from outside this country to come here and ask them to invest in our city, they really feel it’s important that you invest in yourselves,” Neal said.

“So they look and pay a great deal of attention to: ‘Does a local community invest itself?’”