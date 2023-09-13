A grocery store executive told city councilors on Wednesday that the industry is working to address the problem of abandoned shopping carts and cautioned the city against getting too involved in solving it.

Kevan Fenderson, director of government relations for Brookshire Grocery Co., said that while stores would welcome the city’s cooperation, experience has taught grocers that things get complicated when municipalities try to tackle the issue.

“In a metro market like Las Vegas, where the city stepped in and tried to intervene in the process, they become cart owners and cart wranglers, and it creates a very problematic environment for everyone,” Fenderson said. “So we would prefer to keep you out of the grocery cart business. …

“Now having said that, herding retailers is like herding cats, so this is a daunting task even for us to, as an industry group, trying to do this collectively. But I think we are here asking for that opportunity to do that and see if we can make an impact.”

Brookshire, a Tyler, Texas-based company, finalized a deal last year to acquire all 17 Reasor’s locations in Oklahoma.

Fenderson and his Brookshire colleague James Grant were invited to Wednesday’s Tulsa City Council committee meeting by Councilor Jayme Fowler, who has been working for months to address the abandoned shopping cart problem in the city and the quality-of-life and nuisance issues it can generate.

In Tulsa and other large cities it is not unusual for homeless people to use shopping carts to transport their belongings through the streets.

Fenderson told councilors a person doesn’t have to be in Tulsa long “to understand that the problem is real,” and he said the industry is taking it seriously.

“I am excited to tell you that under the leadership of the Oklahoma Grocers Association, we are in the beginning stages of developing what we hope will be a retailer-led shopping cart retrieval and recovery service,” Fenderson said. “We believe that we can work proactively to mitigate the existing abandoned cart problem and develop longer-term solutions to retain those carts on our property.”

Grant said grocers’ profit margins are less than 1% and that a new shopping cart can cost approximately $150 to $300. The price increases by $150 or so when locking devices are added.

The Reasor’s stores at 41st Street and Garnett Road and 15th Street and Lewis Avenue have had a significant number of carts taken from their properties, Grant said.

“We need the buggies in order to do business,” Grant said. “So studies were run sometime back on both of those stores. We do have a wheel-locking mechanism at 15th and Lewis, and it has helped us tremendously.”

Fowler, who is running for mayor, suggested in March that the city charge stores a fee every time the city has to collect one of their shopping carts abandoned off the store property.

“The reality is that the city is subsidizing, what I think, and a lot of other people think, is poor choices and bad behavior,” Fowler said at the time. “Shopping carts from retail merchants hauling people’s goods around town, those carts more often than not have been taken off premises and used for other things than what they were originally designed for.”

He has reconsidered that position and is in the process of gathering information and consulting with affected parties to determine what the city’s best course of action should be.

After Wednesday’s committee meeting, Fowler said he is not looking to impose “intrusive enforcement by the city” of a shopping cart ordinance.

A potentially better solution, Fowler said, would be to establish an alliance of retailers that would fund the retrieval and monitoring of shopping carts.

“If we can transfer that to the private marketplace, I think that is a win,” he said.

Fowler added that it’s important that Tulsans know that “no one in our city is a child of a lesser God.”

“There are just a number of these people that, just down through the years, have gotten in the habit of using this as their storage, their vehicle of transportation,” Fowler said. “And if and when we do codify that carts are a public nuisance, that function is going to be taken away from that particular person, and we just can’t abandon them there on the streets.

“There has got to be social services involved. … Maybe this might be the first step to a new life about getting off the streets and taking those first steps to a new chapter in their life.”

