On Saturday night, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma's congressional delegation, led by Sen. James Lankford, have formally requested federal disaster assistance for 19 counties affected by the storms and strong winds last month.

In a press release from Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, it states Stitt has requested aid for the following counties: Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa and Woodward.

"During a series of storms on June 15-16 and June 17-18, Oklahoma experienced destructive winds up to 100 miles per hour and multiple tornadoes causing power outages for more than 560,000 homes and businesses statewide," the release states. "In these 19 counties alone, the storms resulted in more than $12.6 million in eligible damages and response costs. Assessments in Comanche and Tulsa counties have identified more than 230 homes and businesses damaged, including 66 with major damage."

If approved, the press release states Federal Emergency Management Agency funding would help with reimbursements for debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs and costs associated with responding to the storms. It would also assist municipalities, counties and rural electric cooperatives.

The press release goes on to say that the state has submitted a request for a disaster declaration through the U.S. Small Business Administration to help residents and businesses in Comanche and Tulsa counties recover from damages. The declaration would allow affected homeowners to seek SBA low interest disaster loans. The release states the loan program would also be available to assist businesses that sustained economic injury due to the storms.

In a separate press release, Lankford said he and fellow Republicans - Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas, Kevin Hern, Stephanie Bice and Josh Brecheen - have sent a request to President Biden backing Stitt's call for relief.

"We write in support of the formal request from the State of Oklahoma, through the office of Governor Kevin Stitt, that was submitted on July 1, 2023, for major disaster declaration," the release states.

State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, signed an executive order on June 20 declaring a state of emergency while Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell were out of state.

