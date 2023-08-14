Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The city’s largest private foundation on Monday added its name to the growing list of Tulsa stakeholders expressing concern about Tulsa Public Schools accreditation status.

“We believe that a state takeover of TPS or failure to renew the system’s accreditation would be counterproductive for many reasons and damaging to the educational outcomes and experience of Tulsa students and the city in general,” said Ken Levit, executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. “We have been communicating that view directly to those involved.”

The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet on Aug. 24 — a week after TPS students return to class — to consider the district’s accreditation for the 2023-2024 school year.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has said he may not go along with the state accreditation office’s recommendation and is leaving all options on the table, including probation and allowing the Oklahoma State Department of Education to take the district over.

The state accreditation office has recommended that the district overall be accredited with two deficiencies.

One deficiency would be due to the late submission of a report. The other, referred to as “lack of internal controls,” is tied to a self-reported embezzlement case involving a now-former TPS administrator’s handling of $364,000 in vendor contracts, which is still under investigation by federal law enforcement officials.

In two Tulsa press conferences over the last month, Walters has cited “chronically low academic outcomes at TPS” and alleged fiscal mismanagement as among the reasons he is considering such actions.

Walters has claimed that “inappropriate sexual material” is being targeted to students at TPS as part of a liberal indoctrination and accused the school district and Superintendent Deborah Gist of having a “leftist” and “woke” agenda.

He's also said “there should be a new superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools.”

Also on Monday, TPS Board of Education President Stacey Woolley said she and Vice President John Croisant met with Mayor G.T. Bynum late last week to discuss the issue.

Woolley described the meeting as not particularly productive.

“Honestly, I felt like it was defending what Ryan Walters had told him,” Woolley said.

Woolley said Bynum did mention that he would try to facilitate a meeting between the board leaders and Walters, “but we do not have anything scheduled for that yet.”

A spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office said Monday that Bynum does not comment on his private discussions with education leaders but that he will continue to seek common ground between local and state education leadership.

Meanwhile, the two declared candidates to succeed Bynum next year, Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and state Rep. Monroe Nichols, are speaking out about the turmoil surrounding TPS.

“I'm disappointed in the heightened rhetoric,” Keith said. “I think we should strive to help and collaborate instead of attack and divide. Our children deserve such an example.

“As mayor, I'll make education a priority and champion our schools. Good schools are the seeds from which our city's future sprouts.”

In a statement issued last week, Nichols said he’s asked to meet with Walters but has received no response.

“His behavior shows a lack of serious commitment to our students and a lack of credibility as our state’s top education official,” Nichols said.

The city’s public education system affects all aspects of city life, Nichols said, “that is why as mayor I will work every day to ensure the success of our children and families — that includes taking a stand against political attacks like Ryan Walters is currently waging.”

Download the new Tulsa World News Mobile App.