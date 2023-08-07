Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mayor G.T. Bynum and five of his predecessors came together Monday morning to urge Tulsans to support the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package.

Voters will get their chance Tuesday, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“A vote is a statement for us as support for our community,” Susan Savage, who served as mayor from 1992 to 2002, said at a press conference at the Tulsa Zoo. “It is a statement of investment in our community, and I say to each and every voter out there: Don’t sit this one out. Vote yes.

“Vote for Tulsa. Vote for an investment in the community we love.”

Other former mayors in attendance Monday were Dewey Bartlett, Kathy Taylor and Roger Randle. Bynum also read a letter of support for IOT 3 from his grandfather, former Mayor Robert LaFortune.

“Each of these mayors you'll hear from today brought forward initiatives to maintain our infrastructure because they understand how important maintaining the things that the citizens of Tulsa have paid for is,” Bynum said.

IOT 3 is an extension of the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa 2 package, which was approved by voters in 2019. The original IOT package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013.

Funding for IOT 3 would come from $384.9 million in bond sales backed by property taxes and a roughly 4½-year extension of a 0.95% sales tax.

The proposal would not increase tax rates.

“This capital improvements package isn't about politics,” Bynum said. “It's about maintaining and enhancing the quality of life for this and future generations of Tulsa.”

IOT 3 would provide $295.8 million for streets and transportation, $270.4 for city facilities, $152.8 million for capital equipment, and $95 million for housing and neighborhoods.

Lindsay Hutchison, president and CEO of Tulsa Zoo Management Inc., said the $25.7 million the city-owned facility would receive from IOT 3 would go toward critical infrastructure.

“A lot of it is for our 25-year-old Rainforest facility,” Hutchison said. “So a new electrical system, water filtration system, HVAC, as well as four new roofs at the zoo — different buildings — and then also redoing our children's zoo.”

The proposed capital improvements package has its detractors. City Councilor Grant Miller and the Tulsa County Republican Party have come out against it.

They have argued in part that Tulsans were not given enough time to vet the proposal and that the proposed projects have not been well-defined by city leaders.

Critics have also questioned the water quality in the Arkansas River and the wisdom of allocating $5 million in IOT 3 funding for Zink Lake infrastructure.

Bynum said he has no problem with people having differences of opinion but cautioned that not everything being said about the package is true.

“This will at no time increase your taxes,” he said. “There is misinformation out there that we're going to issue bonds at 10% — also insane. I don't know how anybody even came up with that.

“Our bonds that we issue at the city … are issued to the lowest bidder in that competitive bidding process. And right now the bonds that we're paying are anywhere between 3.4% and 4.4%.”

