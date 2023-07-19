A state request for federal emergency assistance related to June weather events, including 100 mph straight winds in the Tulsa area, has been approved, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The aid to 19 Oklahoma counties, including Tulsa County, makes local governments eligible for reimbursement for expenses related to storm cleanup.

The approval was first announced by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

"The Biden Admin has approved the natural emergency disaster declaration for storms that hit the state last month — this will bring much needed relief to many families and neighbors who were impacted," U.S. Sen. James Lankford tweeted.

“I want to thank the State for pursuing a federal declaration and for President Biden ultimately signing the disaster declaration today that will bring Tulsa much-needed federal assistance as our city continues to deal with the aftermath of the June 18 storm,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a written statement.

Earlier this week local officials indicated some concern about how long the emergency request for the July 14-18 storms was taking to process.

The state of Oklahoma did not submit its report to the Federal Emergency Management Agency until July 1, and federal approval took 2½ weeks.

By comparison, a federal emergency declaration was issued 10 days after the winter ice storms of 2007-08, which officials say caused a similar level of damage.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said the declaration "delivers FEMA public assistance to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other costs associated with responding to the storms."

The department noted that some forms of emergency assistance were approved previously through the Small Business Administration.

