Low-income Tulsa households are now eligible for federal assistance with their water and sewer bills.

This week the city said it will begin accepting payments from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, known as LIHWAP. The announcement comes as Tulsa water rates are set to increase by 3% and sewer rates by 4% in October.

LIHWAP is an American Rescue Plan Act program that provides one-time payments on behalf of qualifying households whose water has been cut off or who are having trouble staying current. The payments are made to the water and sewer provider — in this case the city of Tulsa — and shows up as a credit on customers' utility bills.

Bixby, Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Mannford, Porter, Sand Springs, Skiatook, Sperry, Wagoner, Yale, Creek County Rural Water Districts 2, 4 and 5, and Rogers County RWDs 4, 5 and 8 are among the other nearby water and sewer providers participating in the program.

"This has had a pretty significant impact," said Caleb Turner, who administers the program for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. "The people we have heard from have been very appreciative."

The program is similar to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which has been around for some time. In fiscal year 2022, the energy program provided heating and cooling assistance in excess of $37 million to more than 80,000 Oklahoma households.

LIHWAP, though, is much smaller and, as part of ARPA, is set to expire at the end of September. Oklahoma was allocated $15 million to be spent over two years, but only $2.2 million was claimed in the first year.

Eligibility for the program is determined by household income using a sliding scale: $1,473 per month for single households up to $5,052 for households of eight or more. Applicants should be prepared to verify income as well as residence and citizenship status.

Payments are made directly to the city or other participating water and sewer authority.

Application should be made through okdhslive.org.

In Tulsa's case, the program could help not only individual households but the city as a whole. Officials said 5,800 residential utility accounts were at least 60 days past due as of May 31. The total amount owed, including another 1,300 commercial accounts, was $812,000.

“In Tulsa, no one should have to choose between feeding their families or keeping their water on,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a press release. “I am thankful for the collective effort to ensure that those who need help paying their bills are able to receive the assistance they need.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.