More than 100 people attended Wednesday night’s public meeting at the Greenwood Cultural Center regarding the redevelopment of the south end of the Evans-Fintube property near downtown.

And they brought with them questions for PartnerTulsa, the organization overseeing development of the nearly 10-acre parcel in the historic Greenwood District: Is the city committed to doing everything it can to work with a local Black developer on the project? Was the previous developer, Franchell Abdalla of Team Alchemy, given the support she needed to succeed? And was Abdalla, who is Black, treated differently than other developers with whom PartnerTulsa works?

The answers to those questions, PartnerTulsa officials insisted, were yes, yes and yes.

“I would say, ‘Yes, they (Team Alchemy) were treated differently,’” said Casey Stowe, senior vice president of finance and real estate for PartnerTulsa. “We worked harder on this than we work on other projects. We moved faster on this than we move on other projects. We were more generous with our financial incentives on this than we are with other projects. And we gave more grace on this.”

Wednesday’s meeting came less than a week after PartnerTulsa — the city’s economic development arm — announced that it had ended negotiations with Team Alchemy to develop the site.

Using a detailed timeline projected on a large video screen, PartnerTulsa officials explained — as they did last week — that the project had been advancing at a brisk pace before they were informed by Abdalla in February that her development partner, Michael Collins and J.E. Dunn Capital Partners, had pulled out of the project.

When Team Alchemy failed to meet a June 1 deadline to find new development partners with the same experience, expertise and financial resources as the original ones, PartnerTulsa ended negotiations.

Kian Kamas, executive director of PartnerTulsa, explained that the decision to end negotiations was based on criteria that were laid out in the original request for proposals — requirements that led to another firm's being eliminated as a potential developer early in the selection process.

“Our goal is to elevate and lift up this project so we can help it be a success,” Kamas said.” There is never a point in time when our team is hoping for or wishing for a project to fail. It is just not.”

After being notified of PartnerTulsa’s decision last week, Abdalla said the city had effectively tied her hands by not providing her with a redevelopment agreement.

“Because they would not provide me one, there was no co-development partner, no equity partner and no capital partner that would provide or even think about a partnership because there was no demonstration by the city or PartnerTulsa to do business,” Abdalla said.

PartnerTulsa addressed that assertion with another slide detailing its “Typical Path to a Redevelopment Agreement,” which indicated that Abdalla had been treated like any other developer working on a project with the organization.

Kamas also pointed to statistics that show that 73% of PartnerTulsa’s developers on single-family projects, 33% of its developers on commercial and multi-family projects, and 50% of developers receiving Affordable Housing Trust funds are minorities.

Yet, Kamas acknowledged, as PartnerTulsa gets back to work on redeveloping the Evans-Fintube site, the process will be examined.

“I think we are really fundamentally asking ourselves — you have a 10-acre site that is incredibly complex. … It has ingress and egress issues; it is a former industrial site; it is a tough space to develop,” Kamas said. “We are asking ourselves: Does the master developer approach really create the most opportunity for small, local Black developers?

“I think that is something that we want to work through with the community over the next few months as we evaluate how we move forward.”

In response to a question, Kamas said Team Alchemy and any other developer interested in the project would be welcomed.

Derek Gates, who sat through the meeting, gave credit to PartnerTulsa for “facing the music” but said the community is frustrated because Team Alchemy had put a lot of energy into the project.

“We can’t walk away with nothing, and that is what we are doing,” Gates said. “So there has got to be a way to make a better ending out of this situation.”

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper left Wednesday night’s council meeting to make the end of the PartnerTulsa meeting. She said she plans to hold her own public meeting on the issue and questioned why PartnerTulsa had chosen to hold the meeting on a night when she and Abdalla had scheduling conflicts.

“She is the one who can answer the questions and speak directly to everything that they are saying and give the other side of it,” Hall-Harper said.

Kamas said PartnerTulsa’s goal was to be transparent about the process and to meet with the public as soon as possible after last week’s decision to end negotiations with Abdalla.

“We felt like maybe two weeks was too long” to wait, Kamas said. “We really felt like we needed to get out here within the first week of making the announcement, and today was the only choice.”

Kamas stressed that Wednesday’s community meeting was the first of many PartnerTulsa plans to hold as the project moves forward again.

PartnerTulsa plans to post the questions and answers from Wednesday night's meeting on its website, partnertulsa.org.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

May 2022 video: City selects developer for Evans-Fintube property

Throwback Tulsa: USA BMX headquarters opens in the historic Greenwood District last year BMX Headquarters opens in Tulsa USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening USA BMX Opening Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES