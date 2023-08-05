Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In many respects, this year’s campaign to promote the $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package has followed the same playbook used by the city in previous capital improvements packages.

A project list was drawn up, the mayor and city councilors toured city facilities to assess those needs in person, town hall meetings ensued, and then came the final flurry of press conferences urging Tulsans to vote “yes.”

And it’s not over yet. With the election set for Tuesday, former city mayors will gather on Monday to tell residents how important they think it is to approve the package.

The message has been the same all along: No bells and whistles here; IOT 3 is all about maintaining city-owned facilities.

“I believe most Tulsans want to properly take care of things they already pay for and will jump at the opportunity to do so,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said at an Improve Our Tulsa 3 press conference on Thursday. “But we need them to show up.”

The proposal is indeed heavy on fixing and upgrading existing city facilities, with the Tulsa Performing Arts Center ($79.7 million), parks ($31.9 million) and the Tulsa Zoo ($25.7 million) all in line to receive substantial funding.

Public safety facilities would also get a big chunk of the funding. Nearly $59 million would go to the Fire Department for new fire trucks and equipment, and $4.4 million is designated for the city’s Safety Training Center, where police officers and other city employees are taught safe driving techniques.

The package also includes $47.5 million for a new Public Safety Center that would consolidate Police and Fire department headquarters under one roof, along with the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency and other public safety entities.

Bynum has made clear that the city intends to use those funds to purchase a building but has never said which one. The city has acknowledged, however, that it has looked at the former State Farm Insurance campus north of the Broken Arrow Expressway between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue.

Bynum has noted repeatedly that IOT 3 focuses heavily on city facilities because previous capital improvement packages concentrated on streets.

That’s not to say streets and transportation have been left out. Nearly $296 million has been allocated for that purpose, including $93.8 million to cover inflation-related cost increases from previously approved street projects.

IOT history and how it’s funded

The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019. Improve Our Tulsa 3, if approved, is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026 and run for approximately four years.

Funding for IOT 3 would come from $384.9 million in bond sales backed by property taxes and a roughly 4½-year extension of a 0.95% sales tax.

The new sales tax would run from approximately Jan. 1, 2026, through June 30, 2030. Bonds are expected to be issued from fiscal year 2024 into fiscal year 2030.

The proposed package would not increase the tax rate because the previous Improve Our Tulsa package will be expiring.

What you need to know about election day

The Improve Our Tulsa 3 package is a city of Tulsa initiative. Only registered voters in Tulsa are eligible to vote.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. There is no early voting on Monday.

The IOT 3 ballot has four propositions:

Proposition 1 authorizes the city to issue general obligation bonds for $170,055,000 for street, bridge and transportation projects.

Proposition 2 authorizes the city to issue general obligation bonds for $146,725,000 for community facilities.

Proposition 3 authorizes the city to issue general obligation bonds for $68,120,000 for public safety buildings and facilities.

Proposition 4 authorizes the city to collect a 0.95% sales tax for public projects.

IOT 3 project schedule

City officials say there is no written schedule outlining when IOT 3 projects would be funded. That would be determined after the vote and would be subject to City Council approval.

But Blake Ewing, the mayor’s chief of staff, said Bynum has several first-year priorities in mind — streets, new fire trucks, the Public Safety Center, improvements to the Tulsa Zoo’s rain forest exhibit and completion of the pool at Chamberlain Park.

“This is all subject to consultation with the council, should the program be approved by voters,” Ewing said.

City officials say they hope to have the IOT 3 projects completed within three years of the final sales tax collection and final bond issuance.

What the critics say

Every city capital improvements package has had its critics, and Improve Our Tulsa 3 has not been spared.

City Councilor Grant Miller voted against placing the proposal on the ballot, saying councilors and the public have not been given enough time to examine it in detail. And on Friday a group he helped incorporate filed suit in an effort to stop Tuesday’s election.

The organization, identified in court records as Justice for All Legal Defense Fund Inc., filed the lawsuit in Tulsa County District Court seeking an injunction that would prevent the city from holding the election.

The petition alleges that city officials held meetings on IOT 3 in violation of the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act.

Incorporation papers filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office show that a not-for-profit organization called Justice 4 All Defense Fund Charitable Corporation was incorporated on June 26 with Miller, attorney Ronald Durbin II — for whom Miller works — and Briana Nesst listed as incorporators.

Miller has also argued that some of the IOT 3 project descriptions are too vague to be meaningful.

The Republican Party of Tulsa County has similar concerns. In a press release asking Tulsans to reject the package, the organization said the proposal had been rushed and was “vague and unvetted by the citizens.”

The city held multiple town hall meetings on the package, and residents had the opportunity to voice their concerns to the City Council before it voted to place it on the ballot.

One of the county GOP’s primary concerns is the lack of specifics around how a proposed $75 million for housing would be spent.

Bynum told the Tulsa World last week that most of the city’s housing shortage would be addressed by the private sector but that about 20% of the housing units needed in Tulsa are for housing that isn’t market driven.

“Things like homeless shelter space, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing,” Bynum said.

The goal, Bynum said, is to combine the $75 million with federal, state and philanthropic funding “to more aggressively address the housing shortage Tulsa currently faces.”

Expenditure of the $75 million would be subject to a vote of the City Council, Bynum said.

Another concern voiced by critics of IOT 3 is about the water quality in the Arkansas River. The proposal includes $5 million for Zink Lake infrastructure such as restrooms, parking lots and utilities.

Groups such as the Arkansas River Rights Coalition have argued that the water in the Arkansas River is not safe for recreational activities and that the city should not be promoting the lake for such uses.

City officials have insisted that they are working on a testing protocol that will allow visitors to compare water conditions in Zink Lake to water conditions in other nearby lakes, and they say Zink Lake won’t be open for recreational purposes until such testing is in place.

