Tulsans cast ballots on Thursday in the first day of early in-person voting for the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package.

Friday is the last day of early in-person voting before Tuesday’s election. Tulsans can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave.

Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said 247 votes were cast Thursday on the Improve Our Tulsa 3 propositions.

"There is still another day of early voting Friday, and we will see if the numbers bear a similarity to the early voting totals for the Tulsa package in 2019, where we had 702 early votes cast over the two-day period," Freeman said.

Polls across the city will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Only Tulsa residents are eligible to vote in the IOT 3 election.

“I think these votes are always an opportunity for us to evaluate who we are as a city,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said during a press conference Thursday. “Are we the city that decides we are going to pass off responsibilities to future generations at a far greater cost, or are we a city that takes care of our responsibilities today so that future generations can have a better life?

“I believe Tulsans fall into that second category.”

Improve Our Tulsa 3 would include $295.8 million for streets and transportation, $270.4 million for city facilities, $152.8 million for city capital equipment and $95 million for housing and neighborhoods.

Bynum stressed Thursday that the IOT 3 package would be void of any “exciting” new projects but would instead provide revenue to maintain and rehabilitate long-neglected city facilities.

While the city has spent more than $1 billion on city streets during the last 15 years, Bynum said, “we have allowed facilities across the city to fall behind when it comes to maintenance.”

Among the largest proposed projects in the IOT 3 package are $79.7 million for improvements to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, $47.5 million for a new public safety center and $58.5 million for the Tulsa Fire Department vehicle fleet.

Nearly $94 million would go to cover inflation-related cost increases from previously approved street packages.

“We have assets as a city, just like each of us has as individuals, and you can either waste them, or you can take care of them and make them work for you,” Gordy Guest, a member of the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s 2023 executive committee, said at the press conference. “And the Improve Our Tulsa is how we make our assets work.”

The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019. Improve Our Tulsa 3, if approved, is expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026 and run for four years.

Funding for IOT 3 would come from $384.9 million in bond sales backed by property taxes and a roughly four-year extension of a ninety-five one-hundredths of 1% sales tax.

The proposed package would not increase the tax rate because the previous Improve Our Tulsa package will be expiring.

In 2019, approximately 14.5% of the city’s 201,245 registered voters cast ballots in the Improve Our Tulsa 2 election, according to the Tulsa County Election Board.

For the current IOT 3 election, 211,143 people are registered to vote in the city.

