Not everyone is in love with the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package.

Certainly not District 5 City Councilor Grant Miller, and certainly not local writer and author Michael Bates.

They made up half of the panel that discussed the proposal Thursday night at Embassy Church. The event, sponsored by the Tulsa County GOP, was billed as the only forum where Tulsans would have the “opportunity to ask questions and have both sides of the issue equally represented.”

Representing supporters of the package were City Councilor Christian Bengel and Mayoral Chief of Staff Blake Ewing.

“I can tell you your money is being well spent,” Bengel said. “There was a lot that goes into these projects, and I am just amazed when I go out there to look at these projects from the past and what is going to come from this new package that the citizens will gain that didn’t get done previously.”

The earlier Improve Our Tulsa packages have funded street projects, and, to a lesser extent, maintenance of city facilities. The IOT 3 package headed to voters Aug. 8 includes $295.8 million for streets and transportation projects, but there is $270.4 million targeted for upgrading and maintaining city facilities.

That includes $58.5 million for the Fire Department’s vehicle fleet, $79.7 million for the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, and $47.5 million for a public safety center.

“You have seen what our firefighters deal with, right, at the academies and the shortages of vehicles,” Bengel said. “We’re using antiquated fire apparatus; again, I challenge anybody to say that this package doesn’t meet and do what the citizens of Tulsa need done immediately.”

Miller had concerns about specific elements of the projects, including providing $10 million for the Gilcrease Museum reconstruction and $5 million for Zink Lake infrastructure. But he was also critical of the lack of detailed project descriptions and what he described as a lack of time for councilors and citizens alike to do their due diligence on the proposal.

“We are talking about 63 days, to be precise, from the time we (city councilors) received a rundown of what these projects were going to be until we were asked to put this on” (the ballot), Miller said. “I’m sorry, but it’s impossible to do your due diligence on $814 million in spending in 63 days.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum has noted that he has been working with city councilors since last year on the proposal, a process that has included multiple town hall meetings, public discussions with city councilors, and tours of city facilities.

But Miller insisted that more due diligence needs to be done before the city places a price tag on a project and sends it to voters. He noted, for example, that the city originally planned to renovate the Gilcrease Museum before ultimately deciding it would make more sense to construct a new facility.

“You’re asking people to go out and spend money, their hard-earned dollars, to go in and create a recreational area (in the Arkansas River) that we may or may not be able to use,” Miller said. “That’s after the Gilcrease debacle where you asked people to spend $65 million, then didn’t even realize that the museum needed to be rebuilt. So now you want people to trust you with this.”

Bates questioned the timing of the vote, saying it would have made more sense to put the capital improvements package on the ballot next year because it would give candidates for mayor a chance to set out their priorities. He urged Tulsans to reject the proposal and send it back to city leaders for another try.

“The way this was put together seems very cynical to me,” Bates said. “To put it on the ballot at the beginning of June for an August Election Day before people are back in school, before people settle back into their regular routines in school, in the middle of summer vacation.”

Ewing said voters have the option of rejecting the proposal but also reminded the audience that, ultimately, IOT 3 is about taking care of the assets they own.

“If you own an asset, do you have a responsibility to maintain that asset? Do we have a responsibility to keep the roof from leaking or to keep the boiler from exploding in the bottom of the Gilcrease or at the bottom of the Performing Arts Center?” Ewing said. “And we believe that we do have that responsibility, that responsibility to do right by you and to take care of the things that you own.

“And that is why it's on the ballot for your consideration.”

