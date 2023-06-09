His endorsement of Ron DeSantis' presidential bid had nothing to do with the Florida governor's campaign stop in his district, state Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa, said with a chuckle.

"I didn't help with that decision," O'Donnell said earlier this week.

O'Donnell, in his final term representing a district that includes the F&E Creek Event Center, 18280 E. 11th St., where DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, is one of 20 Oklahoma legislators to endorse the one-time congressman for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Former 1st District Congressman and National Aeronautics and Space Administration Administrator Jim Bridenstine is also backing DeSantis, according to the campaign.

O'Donnell said he plans to be at Saturday's event, and Gov. Kevin Stitt — who has not endorsed DeSantis — told an Oklahoma City television station this week that he does, too.

National polling, and the limited public polling in Oklahoma, show former President Donald Trump with a substantial lead over DeSantis among Republican voters. Some Republican insiders, though, say Trump carries too much baggage — and the load is getting heavier.

O'Donnell said he's backing DeSantis instead of Trump because "the policies are the same but Gov. DeSantis doesn't seems as bombastic. I like President Trump's policies. What I didn't like is all of that other stuff."

DeSantis, fair to say, can also be combative and acerbic, but some find him more controlled than Trump and with fewer legal headaches.

O'Donnell also suggested that being limited to one more term, as Trump would be under the 22nd Amendment, might be a factor.

"It will take more than four years to straighten out Washington," he said.

Age, too, could be in DeSantis' favor. Trump is 76 and would be 78 by the time he took office in January 2025. Current President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is 80 and would be 82 when he began a second term.

DeSantis is 44 and would be 46 on Inauguration Day.

O'Donnell said he likes "the pro-business and pro-family things DeSantis has done in Florida" and believes that "he did a good job handling COVID."

Some argue that DeSantis' fights with Disney and other large Florida employers, as well as his attacks on public schools and LGBTQ people, are the opposite of pro-business and pro-family, but his positions are popular with many conservatives.

O'Donnell said Disney has received beneficial treatment from the state and then took positions on social issues contrary to those of DeSantis and Florida lawmakers.

Besides O'Donnell, the list of endorsements from Oklahoma legislators includes House Minority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City; Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore; Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson; Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah; and Rep. Josh West, R-Grove.

O'Donnell said Echols approached him in May, saying, "Some of us are getting up a list to endorse Gov. DeSantis."

Saturday's event is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. See events/neverbackdown.org for ticket reservations.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

The 2024 presidential field, in the order they've announced Donald Trump, Republican Nikki Haley, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican Marianne Williamson, Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Democrat Larry Elder, Republican President Joe Biden, Democrat Asa Hutchinson, Republican Tim Scott, Republican Ron DeSantis, Republican Mike Pence, Republican Chris Christie, Republican Doug Burgum, Republican