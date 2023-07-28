Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Tulsa Public Facilities Authority voted 5-0 on Friday to hire Oak View Group to operate and manage the BOK Center and the Cox Business Convention Center.

Oak View Group was the firm recommended by a TPFA advisory committee that reviewed the bids submitted in response to a request for proposals issued earlier this year.

The hiring won’t become official until an agreement is finalized, but Oak View Group is tentatively scheduled to take over from ASM Global on Oct. 1. Oak View Group and ASM Global were the only companies to respond to the request for proposals.

Tulsa Public Facilities Authority Chairwoman Kathy Taylor said before the vote that the bids were competitive — so much so that TPFA extended the deadline for making a decision, which had been June 30.

“The selection committee and each member of the Board of Trustees individually has said to me that they are appreciative and want to say thank you to the team that currently has managed the BOK Center and Cox Convention Center, their passion for the city, their passion for these investments of the city and their professionalism,” Taylor said. “And we know that will continue as we move forward, but the discussion was quite robust.”

Bryan Crowe, who manages the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center for ASM Global, told the Board of Trustees before the vote that he was disappointed in the evaluation committee’s recommendation.

“We feel very strongly that our successful operation of the facilities throughout our 15-year partnership and history here in Tulsa has been nothing short of exemplary, including most recently in the last year and a half as we came out of the pandemic,” Crowe said.

In an email to Mayor G.T. Bynum and TPFA trustees earlier this week, Crowe said that while he was not aware of Oak View Group’s financial proposal, “we understand that it was not more favorable than our proposal which included $61M in guaranteed revenue over the 10-year term of which $13M was an upfront capital investment from ASM Global.”

Speaking after the meeting, Taylor suggested that Oak View Group’s ability to book top acts played a role in the advisory committee’s recommendation.

“The BOK Center has done well, but it's a 15-year-old building, and it needs to continue to be top in the nation, and ASM and OVG both have great strengths in booking,” she said. “I think the committee felt OVG may have had an advantage in that regard, but, again, it was a very hard decision.”

The city owns the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center and leases them to the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority, which historically has contracted with an outside firm to manage them.

ASM Global, formerly called SMG, has had the contract since before the BOK Center opened in 2008.

But earlier this year, with ASM Global's contract expiring, the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority Board of Trustees decided to explore its options and issued a request for proposals.

Oak View Group employs four people with strong ties to Tulsa and its two largest city-owned entertainment venues: John Bolton and Jeff Nickler, each of whom previously managed the facilities, and Casey Sparks and Joe Giordano.

“Between the four of us we have collectively spent almost four decades in the market,” said Nickler, who attended Friday’s meeting. “This is a very unique scenario where a new company is coming in but essentially is bringing along with it the institutional knowledge and executives who drove a lot of that success for the first 12 years.”

Nickler said his company would “welcome as many of the existing (ASM Global) staff members to our OVG family as possible.”

The company plans to focus on helping the city realize its vision for a full-service convention hotel, Nickler said, and to continue driving business to the Cox Business Convention Center.

Nickler noted that ASM Global also operates the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, a fact he believes hurts Tulsa’s ability to attract shows to the BOK Center.

“We believe that one company cannot do both — or cannot do both well,” he said. “We intend to ensure that Tulsa is the top concert destination in Oklahoma.”

Don’t expect to see Nickler, Bolton, Sparks or Giordano return to Tulsa to take the helm. But they will make up an advisory committee that will guide the transition, which will include a national search for a new general manager.

The intent, Nickler said, is to ensure that the existing employees are on-boarded the right way and that Tulsa doesn’t miss a beat.”

The evaluation committee, according to the RFP, included Anna America, chief of culture and recreation for the city of Tulsa; Kathy Taylor, TPFA chairwoman; Blake Ewing, mayor’s chief of staff; Christy Basgall, city Finance Department; Donny Tiemann, city Purchasing Department; Stephanie Solberg, city Legal Department; Ashleigh Bachert, vice president of tourism operations, Tulsa Regional Tourism; and Thomas Chandler, city Asset Management Department.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.