The city will begin residential curbside collection of green waste from last month’s wind storm on Friday.

Collection efforts will focus on the hardest-hit areas first, with green waste from the parts of town least impacted picked up at the end of what is scheduled to be a multi-week job, according to a press release issued by the city late Tuesday.

Contractors hired by the city will begin their work in midtown and downtown on Friday and are scheduled to finish up in the northern part of the city beginning Aug. 9.

A detailed map showing when collections will start in each part of town can be found at cityoftulsa.org/greenwaste. The website also provides other information about the curbside-collection process, including how and where to stack the green waste.

“City contractors will be making a sweep through each zone, along with one final pass through when initial curbside collection concludes,” the press release states. “Residents are urged to prepare now and get all green waste to the curb so that it can be picked up.”

Residents in neighborhoods where green waste already has been picked up will still be on the schedule for curbside green-waste collection efforts.

Green waste, which the city defines as “cut up trees and tree limbs from the storm” should be stacked — not tied together — along the curb in lengths no longer than 5 feet long.

The city is also urging Tulsans for adhere to the following procedures for curbside green waste collections:

• Make sure green waste is not placed in the street, around mailboxes or buildings, or on the tops of utility lids or boxes

• Make sure cars are not parked in front of green waste, or it may interfere with pickup operations

• Make sure green waste is not bagged, as only yard waste should be bagged

• Make sure green waste is free from storm debris, or it will not be picked up

Storm debris, such as shingles and construction and demolition materials, are not covered in the curbside collection program announced Tuesday.

“Residents with storm debris will need to either work with their insurance company, hire someone to pick it up and haul it away, or haul it to the landfill,” the press release states.

Tulsans are allowed to set out 15 clear bags of yard waste, defined as “grass clippings and leaves,” each week. The bags should be placed next to residents’ trash bins, not in green-waste piles or in gray trash carts.

Straight winds whipped through Tulsa overnight early June 18, downing trees across the area and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

The city has set up a temporary mulch site for area residents who don’t want to wait for curbside green-waste collection service. For no cost, green waste can be disposed of daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m at Latimer Street and 89th East Avenue.

Tulsa residents, as well as Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks and Tulsa County residents, can use the site when they show their driver's license or official state ID or a recent utility bill.

The city’s trash and recycling operations are on a normal schedule, and bulky-waste pickups have resumed.

Tulsa residents can schedule a pickup at cityoftulsa.org/bulkywaste.

