Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Friday on social media that the city would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a ruling that said the city lacks jurisdiction to cite tribal citizens for traffic violations within the Cherokee Nation and Muscogee Nation reservations.

“Today, I have authorized our attorneys to request that the United States Supreme Court hear this case and give all parties clarity so we can move forward,” Bynum wrote on a Facebook post just before noon.

Bynum said the appeal was necessary to determine whether “city ordinances apply to everyone in Tulsa.”

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday determined that the city of Tulsa did not have jurisdiction to cite a tribal citizen for speeding within the city limits of Tulsa when the crime also occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservations.

The U.S. Supreme Court in its landmark 2020 McGirt ruling determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation still existed because Congress had never explicitly abolished it.

The ruling has since been expanded to include the Cherokee Nation and seven other tribes.

Most of the city of Tulsa city limits are also parts of the Muscogee Nation and Cherokee Nation reservations.

The appellate court ruled that a 19th Century, pre-statehood law called the Curtis Act did not grant the city the jurisdiction it needed to cite someone regardless of their race or tribal affiliation, as it claimed.

The case decided this week involved Justin Hooper, a Choctaw Nation citizen, who was cited for speeding in 2018 by the Tulsa Police.

Hooper paid the $150 citation, but appealed his guilty judgment to Tulsa federal court after his request for post-conviction relief with Tulsa Municipal was denied.

Hooper then filed his appeal with the Denver-based appellate court after a federal district court judge sided with the city of Tulsa.

The appellate court Wednesday rejected the city’s claim that the Curtis Act gave it jurisdiction over all citizens, including tribal members, determining that the law did not apply to Tulsa since Oklahoma became a state in 1907.

Federal and tribal courts, not a state, generally have jurisdiction over crimes committed by tribal citizens on tribal land.

The appellate court ruling drew praise from area tribal leaders and scorn from Gov. Kevin Stitt, who issued a statement condemning the ruling.

Stitt also posted a meme on social media Thursday that depicted two different speed limit signs on the same pole — one a 75 mph speed limit and below it a 100 mph “tribal speed limit.”

Above the meme Stitt wrote: “We can’t have two sets of rules for Oklahomans — it’s that simple.”

Bynum, in his post, said while it was a “good thing” that portions of Tulsa have been determined by the U.S. Supreme Court to still reside within the Muscogee and Cherokee reservations, the McGirt ruling at its root has “brought into question many of the foundations of our systems of government.”

Dunn said Wednesday that the appellate court ruling did not mean tribal citizens could evade traffic citations within the city of Tulsa.

Rather, Dunn said concerns that Tulsa police can no longer enforce traffic laws when they involve tribal citizens are “imagined.”

“We believe that the 10th Circuit opinion was correctly decided,” Dunn said Friday. “We will look forward to seeing the city in Washington (D.C) and hearing the Supreme Court say the same thing.”

Dunn said Tulsa police officers can still issue citations to tribal citizens because they are cross-deputized as officers with both the Cherokee and Muscogee Nations.

“The traffic codes in each of these two tribes match almost identically what Tulsa or what Okahoma’s traffic codes are,” Dunn said Wednesday. “So, instead of grabbing the ticket book that says ‘Municipal Tulsa,’ it will be the ‘Tribal Court of the Creek Nation’ or the ‘Tribal Court of the Cherokee Nation,’” Dunn said.