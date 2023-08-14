The city’s initial collection of residential green waste from the June 17 windstorm is expected to be completed next week, a city official said Monday.

Terry Ball, director of Public Works, said more than 600,000 cubic yards of debris have been picked up since the storm hit.

“The entire city, by varying degrees, but every part of the city, had some touch as far as the wind storm,” Ball said. “And, of course, the central part was hit the worst. But for a total citywide cleanup effort, I think it has gone fairly well.”

The straight winds that pierced through the Tulsa area overnight June 17 knocked over trees and power lines across town and left hundreds of thousands of people without power, some for as long as a week.

Ball said city contractors will make another pass through town once the initial collection is completed next week.

“What we have noted is that if people have green waste debris both in the right of way but then it is in their yard, too, then we have made notes and we are going to go back on a final pass,” Ball said.

Ball acknowledged that it is possible that some residents’ green waste was not collected. He encouraged those who have not had their green waste collected by the end of next week to contact the city by calling 311, online at www.tulsa311.com, or by using the Tulsa 311 app.

Ball said it is important to remember that the city will not pick up green waste from the storm if it is mixed with other materials.

“All along we have put in there that you cannot put other waste in your pile,” Ball said. “We have seen some roofing, we have seen some fence pieces. And none of that is allowed. We will not pick it up if that debris is mixed in with the trees.”

The city began its storm-related residential green-waste collection program on July 14. Using a zone system, city contractors began in the hardest hit parts of the city and worked their way to the least-affected areas.

Ball said the city’s initial contract for collection services was for more than $3 million, a figure he expects will be higher by the time the job is done.

Typically, Ball said, the federal government reimburses 75% of eligible expenses for a natural disaster like the wind storm. In addition, the state will provide a 12.5% reimbursement, leaving the city responsible for the remaining cost.

The city has been dumping the residential green waste it collects at three sites, Ball said: the city’s green-waste facility, which is currently closed to the public; city-owned property near 71st Street and the Arkansas River; and at Latimer Street and 89th East Avenue, the temporary mulch site the city set up for residents after the windstorm.

For no cost, green waste can be disposed of at the site daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tulsa residents, as well as Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks and Tulsa County residents, can use the site when they show their driver’s license or official state ID or a recent utility bill.

A detailed map showing when collections will start in each part of town can be found at cityoftulsa.org/greenwaste. The website also provides other information about the curbside-collection process, including how and where to stack the green waste.

