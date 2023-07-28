Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

An evaluation committee is recommending that the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority hire a new company to operate and manage the BOK Center and the Cox Business Convention Center.

The TPFA has scheduled a special meeting for 11:30 a.m. Friday to receive the committee’s recommendation and potentially vote on it.

The city owns the entertainment venues and leases them to TPFA, which has historically contracted with an outside firm to manage them.

ASM Global, formerly SMG, has had the contract since the BOK Center opened in 2008.

But earlier this year, the TPFA Board of Trustees decided to explore its options and issued a request for proposals.

“We have been informed that despite ASM Global’s over 15 years of success and specifically the record-breaking performance since reopening the venues after the pandemic, that the evaluation committee is recommending that the TPFA select a different firm — Oak View Group (OVG),” Bryan Crowe, general manager of the BOK and Convention centers, wrote this week in an email to local officials obtained by the Tulsa World.

Oak View Group employs two people with strong ties to Tulsa and its two largest city-owned entertainment venues: John Bolton and Jeff Nickler, each of whom previously managed the facilities.

According to an addendum to the original RFP, the committee charged with reviewing the responses was to have made a recommendation to the TPFA board of trustees on May 25.

The addendum also states that the new contract was expected to be executed “no later than June 30, 2023.”

The Mayor’s Office, which has a representative on the TPFA Board of Trustees, declined to comment on Friday morning.

The evaluation committee, according to the RFP, included Anna America, chief of culture and recreation for the city of Tulsa; Kathy Taylor, TPFA chairwoman; Blake Ewing, mayor’s chief of staff; Christy Basgall, City Finance; Donny Tiemann, City Purchasing; Stephanie Solberg, City Legal; Ashleigh Bachert, VP, tourism operations, Tulsa Regional Tourism; and Thomas Chandler, City Asset Management.