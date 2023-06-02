City councilors to consider $1 million or more settlement in Trump rally lawsuit

City councilors on Wednesday will discuss and possibly vote on whether to pay $1 million or more to settle a lawsuit filed by a former elementary school art teacher who was arrested on a public street outside then-President Donald Trump’s June 2020 campaign rally at the BOK Center.
The City Council is required to approve settlements of $1 million or more. The matter is scheduled to be discussed in executive session at the council’s 4 p.m. meeting, with a possible vote in open session, according to the City Council agenda.
Sheila Buck filed the lawsuit in Tulsa County District Court in June 2021 against multiple defendants, including the Trump campaign, the city of Tulsa and two Tulsa police officers, C.J. Rhoades and Matthew Parker, alleging various civil rights violations.
The lawsuit — which was later moved to federal court — claims that Trump’s campaign had no legal basis to give the Tulsa Police Department power to arrest Buck and that Trump’s rhetoric before the rally toward those who might oppose his political message factored into how the Trump campaign, and by extension Tulsa police, treated her on the day of her arrest.
Buck had a ticket to the event and passed through security on her way into a cordoned-off area outside the arena when a member of Trump’s campaign staff asked the Secret Service, a private security firm and Tulsa police to remove her from the premises, according to court filings.
When she was told she was not allowed in the cordoned-off area, Buck showed her event ticket and insisted that she had a right to stay, at which point she was informed that she would have to leave, according to court filings. She eventually was arrested by Rhoades and Parker and taken to the Tulsa County jail, where she was booked on a misdemeanor complaint of obstructing a police officer.
At the time, Buck was wearing a black head covering and a black T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” on the front — a reference to words spoken by George Floyd in Minneapolis and Eric Garner in New York during fatal encounters with police.
In an opinion and order issued last year in response to the defendants’ motions to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan noted that the Trump campaign did not apply for a city permit, “which is generally required to block public street access around the BOK Center.”
The judge also wrote that Buck “has plausibly alleged that she was removed because of the content of her protected speech.”
“That is, government actors — acting at the direction of the Trump Campaign, a private organization that did not have authority to control or restrict protected speech — removed plaintiff from a public forum because of her expressive attire," Eagan wrote.
Eagan also referenced a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post stating that officers at the location “will remove individuals only at the direction of campaign staff.”
Police also released footage from Parker’s body camera, which showed him telling Buck the campaign had a permit that allowed it to control access to the perimeter.
A city spokeswoman said previously that the campaign would not have needed a permit because of an exemption within city ordinances on special events for activities by a government agency “acting within the scope of its authority.”
The city told the Tulsa World in 2020 that the rally for Trump had been considered a private campaign event and also a federal government activity.
"The city can confirm the lawsuit was negotiated outside of court through mediation and will go to the City Council for consideration," a city spokesperson said Friday.
Daniel Smolen, Buck's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment Friday,
but he has said previously that Buck, who is in her 60s, decided she had to move out of Tulsa after her arrest was televised across the globe. A Tulsa County District Court judge threw out the misdemeanor police obstruction charge against Buck last month. The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Users can customize the app so you see the stories most important to you. You can also sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.
If you're on your phone, download it here now:
or Apple Store Google Play
About the Across the Sky podcast. The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
Gallery: The scenes before and during President Trump's rally in Tulsa
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter makes a sleeping gesture, in response to Joe Biden's nickname "Sleepy Joe", while listening to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter records video on his phone while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters wave at President Donald Trump's motorcade as it leaves Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter cheers while listening to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters wave at President Donald Trump's motorcade as it leaves Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Members of law enforcement watch President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter talks to his son during President Donald Trump's rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter talks to his son during President Donald Trump's rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A child sits on the ground while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters wave at President Donald Trump's motorcade as it leaves Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter holds a campaign sign while waiting for President Donald Trump to speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Sarah Stitt talks to her husband, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, during President Donald Trump’s rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters before speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter holds up a campaign sign President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter records video on his phone while holding a baby while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe talks to media while waiting for President Donald Trump at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
IAN MAULE, Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence claps while approaching the podium before speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter holds up a campaign sign President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter listens while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Members of law enforcement watch President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A child lays is held by his father during President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump approaches the podium during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters listen to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence claps while approaching the podium before speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening to President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump claps while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Signs sit on the ground while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up to the crowd after speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter records on her phone while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A man and his dog listen to President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence gives a thumbs up to the crowd after speaking at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
A supporter cheers while listening to Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while listening President Donald Trump speak during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford records a live video while Air Force One prepares to takeoff from Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Supporters cheer while Vice President Mike Pence speak at President Donald Trump's campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump pumps his fist while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump pumps his fist while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Protesters fill Boulder Ave. after Tulsa Police fired pepper balls at the after President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Jerry Latty, a supporter of President Donald Trump, shouts at Black Lives Matter protesters on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
TRUMP
Sincere Terry protests in front of Oklahoma National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump walks towards the stage while supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump BOK
Diamond and Silk before a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
A man makes the "shame" gesture toward the press after President Donald Trump denounced them as "the enemy of the people" during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Campaign adviser Lara Trump calls for "four more years" of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Campaign adviser Lara Trump (left) and husband Eric Trump speak Saturday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa on Saturday.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump watches as supporters cheer during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Attendees, including Blake Marnell (center) of San Diego, cheer and film while President Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at the BOK Center. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
After President Trump’s campaign rally ended, crowds of people gathered at Fourth Street and Denver Avenue on Saturday night. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Sheena Grewal of Tulsa prays at 6th St. and Dever Ave. on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa Police Officers arrive on Boulder Ave. and fire pepper balls at protesters on the perimiter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
After President Trump's campaign rally ended, crowds of people gathered at Fouth and Denver in Tulsa Saturday, June 20, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
JOHN CLANTON
TRUMP
Protesters march back to the Greenwood Historic District as, "Black Lives Matter" is projected on a downtown building after President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Tulsa police officers arrive on Boulder Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Protesters are kept back by members of the Oklahoma National Guard on the perimeter of President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
TRUMP
Sheena Grewal of Tulsa prays at Sixth Street and Denver Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Rally
Attendees cheer for Vice President Mike Pence as he speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Trump Rally
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally for President President Donald Trump at The BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
President Donald Trump to speaking at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Trump BOK
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Tulsa Police move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers and Tulsa police combined to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry Center holds up her fist as OHP Troopers and Tulsa police begin to to move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
OHP troopers and Tulsa Police combine to move protesters and crowds back from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Center
where President Trump was scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Tulsa police officers combined to move
protesters and crowds back from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Center where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Tulsa Police and OHP moved crowds away from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne outside the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry talks with an OHP Trooper as officials try to move crowds away from a gate near Fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s planned rally on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
OHP Troopers start trying to move crowds away from the gate as Trump supporters and protestors gather near Forth and Cheyenne ahead of President Trump's planned rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Trump protesters and supporters gathered near fourth and Cheyenne, a few blocks from the BOK Center and engaged each other in occasional arguments ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Christine Lowry of Taos, New Mexico, yells at police as they try to move a crowd of Trump protesters, like her and supporters, away from a fence at Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Kevin Watkins of Los Angeles stands in front of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Tulsa Police near Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue ahead of President Trump’s rally at the BOK Center on Saturday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Sincere Terry leads a chant as she and other protesters are moved away from entry gates near Fourth Street and Cheyenne Avenue in Tulsa ahead of President Trump’s rally on Saturday.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Armed men stand near the corner of Fourth and Boulder as crowds of Trump Supporters and protesters gather blocks away from the BOK Center in Tulsa ahead of President Trump's planned rally on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Trump Rally
Black Lives Matter supporters block Boulder Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump's planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
TRUMP
Supporters of President Donald Trump and protesters clash in downtown Tulsa ahead of Trump’s campaign rally. Someone during the scuffle sprayed pepper spray.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump waves at media while getting into is motorcade while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Trump Tulsa
President Donald Trump gestures at Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum while arriving at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Air Force One
Air Force One is pictured at Tulsa International Airport on Saturday. COREY JONES/Tulsa World
President Trump
People wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first reelection rally Saturday.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
TW Shannon talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Mia Tucker waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado talks to the crowd as they wait for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
Trump BOK
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado makes remarks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters shop for merchandise during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters wave posters during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Trump BOK
Donald Trump supporters walk along the concourse during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
President Trump
People waiting for President Donald Trump to speak at the BOK Center at the first re-election rally in Tulsa, OK, June 20, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY