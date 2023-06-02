City councilors to consider $1 million or more settlement in Trump rally lawsuit

City councilors on Wednesday will discuss and possibly vote on whether to pay $1 million or more to settle a lawsuit filed by a former elementary school art teacher who was arrested on a public street outside then-President Donald Trump’s June 2020 campaign rally at the BOK Center.

The City Council is required to approve settlements of $1 million or more. The matter is scheduled to be discussed in executive session at the council’s 4 p.m. meeting, with a possible vote in open session, according to the City Council agenda.

Sheila Buck filed the lawsuit in Tulsa County District Court in June 2021 against multiple defendants, including the Trump campaign, the city of Tulsa and two Tulsa police officers, C.J. Rhoades and Matthew Parker, alleging various civil rights violations.

The lawsuit — which was later moved to federal court — claims that Trump’s campaign had no legal basis to give the Tulsa Police Department power to arrest Buck and that Trump’s rhetoric before the rally toward those who might oppose his political message factored into how the Trump campaign, and by extension Tulsa police, treated her on the day of her arrest.

Buck had a ticket to the event and passed through security on her way into a cordoned-off area outside the arena when a member of Trump’s campaign staff asked the Secret Service, a private security firm and Tulsa police to remove her from the premises, according to court filings.

When she was told she was not allowed in the cordoned-off area, Buck showed her event ticket and insisted that she had a right to stay, at which point she was informed that she would have to leave, according to court filings. She eventually was arrested by Rhoades and Parker and taken to the Tulsa County jail, where she was booked on a misdemeanor complaint of obstructing a police officer.

At the time, Buck was wearing a black head covering and a black T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe” on the front — a reference to words spoken by George Floyd in Minneapolis and Eric Garner in New York during fatal encounters with police.

In an opinion and order issued last year in response to the defendants’ motions to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan noted that the Trump campaign did not apply for a city permit, “which is generally required to block public street access around the BOK Center.”

The judge also wrote that Buck “has plausibly alleged that she was removed because of the content of her protected speech.”

“That is, government actors — acting at the direction of the Trump Campaign, a private organization that did not have authority to control or restrict protected speech — removed plaintiff from a public forum because of her expressive attire," Eagan wrote.

Eagan also referenced a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post stating that officers at the location “will remove individuals only at the direction of campaign staff.”

Police also released footage from Parker’s body camera, which showed him telling Buck the campaign had a permit that allowed it to control access to the perimeter.

A city spokeswoman said previously that the campaign would not have needed a permit because of an exemption within city ordinances on special events for activities by a government agency “acting within the scope of its authority.”

The city told the Tulsa World in 2020 that the rally for Trump had been considered a private campaign event and also a federal government activity.

"The city can confirm the lawsuit was negotiated outside of court through mediation and will go to the City Council for consideration," a city spokesperson said Friday.

Daniel Smolen, Buck's attorney, did not respond to a request for comment Friday, but he has said previously that Buck, who is in her 60s, decided she had to move out of Tulsa after her arrest was televised across the globe.

A Tulsa County District Court judge threw out the misdemeanor police obstruction charge against Buck last month.

