Ask City Councilor Jayme Fowler why he’s running for mayor and he immediately turns the conversation to his parents, George and Mary Lou Fowler.

He credits the former longtime Tulsa Public Schools educators with instilling in him a healthy work ethic and a spirit of service.

“Anybody who gets involved in politics, I think you have to really, first and foremost, have a servant’s heart, and you have a true love and passion for the people you serve and the city,” Fowler said.

Fowler, 64, is kicking off his campaign Tuesday with a fundraiser. He is the third announced candidate to succeed Mayor G.T. Bynum, who has said he will not seek reelection in 2024. The others are Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and State Rep. Monroe Nichols.

Tulsa’s municipal elections are nonpartisan in name but not necessarily in the minds of all voters. For the record, Fowler is the first Republican to enter the race; Keith and Nichols are Democrats.

Each has vowed to pay no heed to party politics when it comes to campaigning and governing.

“I have held to my Republican core values and beliefs, but my circle of friends are probably more Democrats than Republicans,” Fowler said.

Fowler grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Memorial High School in 1977. He went to college at the University of Arkansas, where he played a year of football under then-coach Lou Holtz and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.

For more than three decades, Fowler lived across the country working in marketing, business development and client service for several leading asset management firms. He returned to Tulsa full time in 2017 and founded a wealth management company, Oak Creek Private Wealth, in 2019.

Those years away from Tulsa, he believes, have given him a perspective and understanding of what makes a city tick — and what doesn’t — that separates him from the other candidates in the race.

“I’ve spent most of my adult life away from Tulsa, and I’ve lived in Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas and Birmingham,” Fowler said. “And I’ve worked for companies with offices in Houston, San Diego, Los Angeles and New York City.

“And I’ve traveled and worked in 36 states across the United States. … And I’ve caught Atlanta and Charlotte both literally in their inflection points. I’ve seen them absolutely just boom.”

Fowler said Tulsa is in the midst of its own inflection point, and he’s identified four areas he would prioritize as mayor to ensure that the city reaches its full potential: homelessness, crime, education and economic development.

“What would be overarching for all four of those is that we have to be open to finding new solutions. And No. 2 is this: We have to be open to change,” Fowler said. “The reality is that we have to imagine some new possibilities.”

Among those new solutions and possibilities, Fowler said, is taking a hard look at Tulsa Public Schools to assess whether it would benefit the district and the students it serves to consolidate some high schools.

“The state Legislature is not going to consolidate school districts because it’s a political hot potato and they don’t want to touch it,” Fowler said. “Same thing with closing schools here in the city of Tulsa is that nobody at the school board is going to stand up and get excited about closing schools.

“So I really think that we need to have thought leaders here in the city, from all parts of the city, that have an unemotional, detached perspective and come up with a new plan for our schools and reimagine our school district.”

Fowler said a recent visit to Fort Worth helped drive home his belief that any real solution to Tulsa’s homelessness crisis must focus on providing permanent housing.

“Probably the big driver that they have in Fort Worth is that so many of the unhoused don’t want … to go down to a shelter,” Fowler said. “They’re just not really open — they don’t want to go to a shelter because of violence and sexual predators and crime.

“But you know what? When someone from the unhoused is offered permanent housing, the paradigm shifts and changes dramatically.”

As the city councilor representing District 9 since 2020, Fowler has had reason to think long and hard about some of the more controversial issues Tulsa has faced recently, including calls for police oversight and reparations for survivors and descendants of the 1921 Race Massacre.

He said he is not in favor of establishing a new oversight program like the Office of the Independent Monitor proposed by Bynum in part because oversight already exists through the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

“If there comes to light some systemic issues, I think it’s only fair to stop and look and examine and review and question, you know, what we’re doing,” Fowler said. “Is it working? Do we need to be open to change? I don’t think that you can ever close the door on change.”

As for reparations, Fowler said he is not in favor of providing direct payments because too much time has passed and the people who were hurt and harmed in the Race Massacre are no longer around.

“If you did give reparations, it would not really get into the hands of the people that had really been hurt or wronged,” he said.

Fowler said the city needs to continue to invest heavily in north Tulsa and that more needs to be done to incentivize people to live in the area.

“There are so many vacant lots in north Tulsa with clouded titles, and hence they remain vacant,” Fowler said.

“And then also really take a hard look at eminent domain on so many properties that have clouded titles so we can free up that for affordable housing in north Tulsa.”

Yet for all of the challenges the city faces, Fowler said, Tulsa’s best days are ahead.

“When we come together,” he said, “we can do great things.”