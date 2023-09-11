Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa City Councilor and mayoral candidate Jayme Fowler shared the stage Sunday night with election denier Kash Patel and urged the audience not to let Tulsa “be another San Francisco.”

“I’m going to talk about a few negatives, some cities across the country that just aren’t quite frankly doing well,” Fowler said at “Tulsarusalem” at Sheridan Church, video from the event shows. “What do these cities have in common? San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, New York. What do they have? They have liberal mayors! Remember that.”

Fowler, a Republican, said those cities are facing similar challenges — epidemic levels of homelessness, failing schools, high taxes and rising crime — and asked the audience to say a prayer for Tulsa.

“What do you say? We can do better,” Fowler said. “We need it. We need your help, and I'm going to need your help.”

Fowler said his wife is a former Tulsa Public Schools teacher who has since gone on to work at a private, “conservative” school.

“She didn’t have to (work). My wife could sit home and watch TV and not do a darn thing, and like me, she has a servant’s heart,” Fowler said. “She walked away from her job at Saint Francis (Health System) and was one of the only Republican teachers in the city of Tulsa, and just the incredible load that they put on her ... really just chased her off.”

Also speaking were state Superintendent Ryan Walters and Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.

The highlight of the night’s mix of church revival and Donald Trump for president rally were the words of Trump himself, who answered the phone when Lara Trump called him on her cellphone from the stage

She is married to Trump’s son, Eric, and has served as an adviser to the president.

“I wish I could be with you,” Trump said. “You know, I won every district (in 2020), and we’re going to have a big victory coming up in ’24.”

Trump said he doesn’t believe there has ever been a more important election.

“We’ve got to make sure we have honest elections for a change,” Trump said.

Sunday’s event was hosted by pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, a Trump supporter and election denier who ran an unsuccessful campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. James Lankford in the 2022 GOP primary.

In remarks heavy with biblical references and reverence for the former president, Lahmeyer suggested there was a divine reason Trump was elected president in 2016 and led the audience in prayer for a similar outcome in 2024.

“God, we ask that you would continue to give him divine strength, divine wisdom, divine discernment. ... And we lift up the entire Trump family, that as they get ready to enter into a new season, that Lord, we know that you go before them and no weapon formed against the Trump family will prosper, and every tongue that rises up against them, Lord, may you cast it down in the name of Jesus," Lahmeyer said.

Patel, who served in several high-ranking intelligence and defense positions in the Trump administration, discussed his involvement with the social media site Truth Social, saying it plays an important role in providing a censorship-free platform for the public.

“And the most critical part of it all is, you guys have to remember: The two biggest actors in rigging the election against Donald Trump not once but twice, and they are probably working on a third time, is the FBI and DOJ rigged it with Facebook and Twitter,” Patel said.

“And so we have to have censorship-free platforms like Truth Social and Rumble.”

Regalado, like Lara Trump, explained the challenges facing the country as not so much a political battle but a struggle between good and evil.

“Keep up the good fight, it does mean everything. You can call it political, call it what you want,” Regalado said. “For me, it is none of those things, right? It literally is a fight against corruption and evil. And I am not talking just at the national level, I’m talking everywhere, and it is going to take people who have a true faith in God and in the country that he created to fight for it.”

Fowler said Monday he had no idea Patel was speaking at Sunday’s event and that he in no way believes the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

“I had no idea who he is and his political feelings,” Fowler said, adding: “In no way do I believe that the 2020 election was rigged.”

Fowler and two Democrats, Karen Keith and Monroe Nichols, have announced they are running to succeed Mayor G.T. Bynum in 2024. Bynum has said he will not seek a third four-year term.

Tulsa's municipal elections are nonpartisan.