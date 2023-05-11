The Tulsa Housing Authority’s Ginny Hensley had a simple, direct answer when asked Thursday morning why the media had been invited to observe the demolition of Comanche Park apartments in north Tulsa.

“It’s still happening,” she said. “It’s just to celebrate these milestones throughout the process and to keep the momentum going.”

Thursday’s milestone was that THA has removed more than half of the 51 structures at the complex near 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue as the agency prepares to build a 545-unit, mixed-income complex on the site starting next year.

“Initially there was a lot of skepticism because a lot of promises have been made throughout the years, not just for this property but for this community,” said Hensley, THA’s vice president of communications. “And so I think it's important to demonstrate that things are happening and progress is being made.”

The approximately $200 million Envision Comanche redevelopment project is part of an ambitious six-year plan to help revitalize one of Tulsa’s most distressed neighborhoods. Phase 1 of the six-phase project, Phoenix at 36N, will be a mixed-use development on the southeast corner of 36th and Peoria. It will include commercial space on the ground floor and 100 housing units above.

Envision Comanche also is expected to include commercial and green spaces, an urban farm, a neighborhood grocery store and continued work on the Flat Rock Creek Urban Wilderness Area.

Several partners, including local philanthropies, the city of Tulsa and THA, are collaborating to help fund the project. The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development is also providing $50 million through a Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant.

In 2018, THA received a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant to revitalize the Eugene Field neighborhood in west Tulsa.

Sidney McCalib — aka “Coach Sid” — was one of about a dozen former residents of Comanche Park who showed up Thursday to watch demolition workers in backhoes tear through the complex’s community center and offices.

The change is “long overdue,” said McCalib, a former basketball player who stands 7 feet tall. “I am excited about it. There is a lot of history out here, but I am excited about what it is going to become.”

The 100 people who lived in Comanche Park when the 271-unit apartment complex began closing late last year will have the first right to new units when they become available. In the meantime, THA has provided money for moving expenses, housing vouchers, access to a relocation coordinator and other services for those in need of temporary housing.

The new complex will include 271 subsidized units, 165 workforce units and 109 market-rate units. Plans also call for a private developer to build seven single-family residential homes.

THA officials said one of the goals of Envision Comanche is providing residents with the opportunity to move up the housing ladder while also spurring more residential and commercial development in the area.

“So as their income grows, they're then able to kind of move through the different levels of subsidies and, eventually, hopefully reach home ownership,” Hensley said.

Former Comanche Park resident Dolores Mendoza stood next to McCalib and watched the community center come down. She said she’s definitely planning to return when Envision Comanche becomes a reality, “’cause I met family and friends right here.”

“Yes, yes,” she said. “I just connected with everyone here. Good stuff. It wasn’t as bad as everyone was saying it was. It was good stuff, good people.”