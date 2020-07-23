City councilors approved a budget amendment Wednesday night that clears the way for reconstruction of Zink Dam to begin in August.
The amendment transfers $6.35 million from the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget into the Zink Dam project to cover a revenue shortfall.
City Engineer Paul Zachary said the money will be used to stabilize the east bank of the Arkansas River near Gathering Place and the flumes on the east side of the river.
“We want to stabilize that bank completely,” he said.
The dam project is expected to take 28 months to complete.
“What the contractor would like to start doing (in August) is getting the access roads built in there and start to get the material delivered, and set up an office,” Zachary said. “We’ll start seeing activity on the west bank, which will end up closing the trail.”
Tulsa voters approved $46 million for reconstruction of the dam and another $2 million for river bank stabilization as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package. The city has spent approximately $13 million on the project so far, including nearly $6 million to design, engineer and permit the dam. The remainder of the funds were used to purchase 15 new gates for the dam.
The key elements of the Zink Dam reconstruction project include replacing and increasing the number of gates, from three to 15. The gates will range in height from 3 feet to 10 feet. The tallest gates in the existing dam are 7 feet high. A 1,000-foot-long flume for kayaking and other water activities will be built along the east bank of the Arkansas River south of the pedestrian bridge. And Tulsans will finally get a true Zink Lake, with water backing up to well north of the 21st Street Bridge.
City officials announced in May that they would need to come up with $4 million to $8 million to fully fund the project.
Zachary said the exact number turned out to be $8.4 million. About $4 million was needed to fill the gap between the winning bid from Crossland Construction and what the city had budgeted for the project. The additional $4.5 million will be used to pay for inspection services, services during construction, and final design.
The approximately $2 million difference between the $6.3 allocated by the City Council on Wednesday and $8.4 the city expects to need will be made up through cost savings the city expects to realize as the project moves forward.
The $6.3 million transfer comes from four sources: $2.5 million each from the River West Choice Grant neighborhood project and the Hager Creek drainage project at 81st Street and Elwood Avenue; $859,000 in bond premiums; and $488,000 in left over funds from completed projects.
Zachary stressed that the transfers will not result in any less funding for the River West or Hager Creek projects, nor will they affect the timing of the projects, because they are being done in phases.
“We don’t need the money for those until fiscal year 2022,” Zachary said. “The money will be appropriated in FY 2022 to those projects.”
Work on the new pedestrian bridge is expected to begin in October or November.
Featured video
Gallery: History of the Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge
[Christmas Lights at Riverside] Caption: Vehicles pass on the rain soaked streets under the Pedestrian Bridge on Riverside Drive just after the Christmas lights were turned on as part of the Lights on ceremony. Tulsa World File
Original caption (published in the Tulsa World on June 29, 1975) Preening for the Dedication If you don't recall seeing the Midland Valley Railroad Bridge across the Arkansas River look so colorful, don't worry. The special effects were achieved by World photographer J.R. Jones, assisted by Stephen Crane and Scott Yandall. A time exposure, colored filters and special lighting helped outline the bridge beams. The four concrete supports are each illuminated by a double flash. Details of activities scheduled for the formal dedication Tuesday and the day-long grand opening of the facility to the public Friday are on B-4.
Joey Pierre and Maria Montoya of Tulsa enjoy time together near the pedestrian bridge Friday October 3, 2014. Montoya, who is originally from Seattle was pleased to see water in the river after Thursday's rainfall. Tulsa World File
Joggers Liza Geissler (left), Jerry Reeves (center) and Bob Soucek run across the 31st Street Pedestrian Bridge Sunday afternoon. The trio were wrapping up a 4.5 mile workout in Sunday's cold and drizzly conditions. Tulsa World File
Abraham Borders-Ashe, 8, makes his way across the pedestrian bridge. His mother Laura Borders follows. The pedestrain Bridge over the Arkansas River opened today after being renovated. October 2, 2004. Tulsa World File
Richard Chase from Tulsa walks carefully along the pedestrian bridge near 31st and Riverside Drive in Tulsa, Okla., taken on December 21,2013, after attempting some fishing during the ice storm. Tulsa World File
Jennifer Latham holds her son, Luke, 1, up to see the high water of the Arkansas River's Zink Lake near the 31st Street Pedestrian Bridge area of the River Parks, March 8, 2004. STEPHEN PINGRY/ Tulsa World File
Though partially deconstructed, a large portion of the pedestrian bridge still stands as construction work on the Gathering Place continues on the east side of the Arkansas River. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Gallery: History of the Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge
A new pedestrian bridge will replace the structurally unsound bridge that began as a railroad crossing.
1 of 42
Nightfall at the Arkansas River on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2011. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
[Christmas Lights at Riverside] Caption: Vehicles pass on the rain soaked streets under the Pedestrian Bridge on Riverside Drive just after the Christmas lights were turned on as part of the Lights on ceremony. Tulsa World File
Brandi Stafford
Runners participate in the Color Run cross the pedestrian bridge along the Arkansas River on April 26, 2014. JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
JOEY JOHNSON
Original caption (published in the Tulsa World on June 29, 1975) Preening for the Dedication If you don't recall seeing the Midland Valley Railroad Bridge across the Arkansas River look so colorful, don't worry. The special effects were achieved by World photographer J.R. Jones, assisted by Stephen Crane and Scott Yandall. A time exposure, colored filters and special lighting helped outline the bridge beams. The four concrete supports are each illuminated by a double flash. Details of activities scheduled for the formal dedication Tuesday and the day-long grand opening of the facility to the public Friday are on B-4.
J.R. JONES
Water rushes over the dam on the Arkansas River near the pedestrian bridge Friday October 3, 2014. Tulsa World File
Christopher Smith
The pedestrian bridge near the intersection of Riverside and 31st street. Photographed on June 4, 2007. Tulsa World File
Adam Wisneski
Joey Pierre and Maria Montoya of Tulsa enjoy time together near the pedestrian bridge Friday October 3, 2014. Montoya, who is originally from Seattle was pleased to see water in the river after Thursday's rainfall. Tulsa World File
Christopher Smith
An aerial of the Arkansas river with the pedestrian bridge in the foreground and the Tulsa skyline in the backgroundon July 2, 2003. Tom Gilbert/ Tulsa World File
Tom Gilbert
A runner crosses the pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River in Tulsa on Wednesday, May 1, 2013. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File
John Clanton
Aerial of the pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas river as well as the PSO plant and the Holly refinery on June 12, 2012. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Tom Gilbert
Workers assemble the Christmas message 'Seasons Greetings' on the side of the pedestrian bridge at 31st and Riverside on November 26,2001. Tulsa World File
james gibbard
An aerial of the Arkansas river with the pedestrian bridge on July 2, 2003. Tom Gilbert/ Tulsa World File
Tom Gilbert
An aerial of the Tulsa skyline with the pedestrian bridge in the foreground April 8, 2010 TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
Tom Gilbert
Joggers Liza Geissler (left), Jerry Reeves (center) and Bob Soucek run across the 31st Street Pedestrian Bridge Sunday afternoon. The trio were wrapping up a 4.5 mile workout in Sunday's cold and drizzly conditions. Tulsa World File
Stephen Holman
People use the pedestrian bride at Riverside in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, July 26, 2013. Tulsa World File
Garett Fisbeck
Pedestrian bridge at 31st Street and Riverside Drive with "Season's Greetings" sign. Tulsa World File
File
Kyle Grimes,12, of Tulsa fishes near the Pedestrian Bridge at Riverparks July 15, 2013. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
MIKE SIMONS
An aerial view of the pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River with the Tulsa skyline in the background on Aug 28, 2007. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
TOM GILBERT
The pedestrian bridge near 31st and Riverside, taken in Tulsa, Okla. on September 25,2012. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Aerial photo near sundown of the Tulsa skyline with the Arkansas river and pedestrian bridge on Nov. 12, 2008. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
TOM GILBERT
A brightly lighted holidays sign with Seasons Greetings graces the Pedestrian Bridge on Riverside Drive near 31st Street , Dec. 21, 2004. STEPHEN PINGRY/ Tulsa World File
stephen pingry
Employees of Night Magic Specialty Lighting walk on top of the Pedestrian Bridge while they put up the Christmas Lights. Tulsa World File
Emmanuel Lozano
Steve Nicholson and Joe James, of Night Magic Specialty Lighting, work on the Christmas lights on top of the Pedestrian Bridge. Tulsa World File
Emmanuel Lozano
The pedestrian bridge near 31st and Riverside, taken in Tulsa, Okla. on September 25,2012. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
David Baldwin, Steve Nicholson, Cindy Hooper and Joe James, of Night Magic Specialty Lighting raise the Christmas Tree Tower on top of the Pedestrian Bridge. Tulsa World File
Emmanuel Lozano
Denise Smart walks her dog, Opie, at the pedestrian bridge at Riverside in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, July 26, 2013. Tulsa World File
Garett Fisbeck
A cyclist rides across the pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River as a stiff southwest wind blows water spraying from the water fountain, Monday, April 28, 2003. Tulsa World File
Stephen Holman
Water flows through the Arkansas River and Zink Dam near the pedestrian bridge near 31st Street in Tulsa, Okla., on July 13, 2011. Tulsa World File
Adam Wisneski
A brightly lighted holidays sign with Seasons Greetings graces the Pedestrian Bridge on Riverside Drive near 31st Street , Dec. 21, 2004. STEPHEN PINGRY/ Tulsa World File
stephen pingry
Abraham Borders-Ashe, 8, makes his way across the pedestrian bridge. His mother Laura Borders follows. The pedestrain Bridge over the Arkansas River opened today after being renovated. October 2, 2004. Tulsa World File
A. Cuervo
The Pedestrian Bridge which spans the Arkansas River near 31st Street remains closed pending repairs. September 16, 2004. Tulsa World File
A. Cuervo
Fishermen, cyclists, and pedestrians make the best of a warm afternoon on the pedestrian bridge at 31st and Riverside in Tulsa, Okla., on August 29,2005. Tulsa World File
James Gibbard
Richard Chase from Tulsa walks carefully along the pedestrian bridge near 31st and Riverside Drive in Tulsa, Okla., taken on December 21,2013, after attempting some fishing during the ice storm. Tulsa World File
JAMES GIBBARD
Feature Emmanuel Lozano Jeff and Kathy Meador fish close to the Pedestrian Bridge. Tulsa World File
Jennifer Latham holds her son, Luke, 1, up to see the high water of the Arkansas River's Zink Lake near the 31st Street Pedestrian Bridge area of the River Parks, March 8, 2004. STEPHEN PINGRY/ Tulsa World File
stephen pingry
People watch the fireworks next to the Pedestrian Bridge. Taken in Tulsa, Okla. on Wednesday, July 4, 2007. Tulsa World File
JOY LEWIS
The 'Season's Greetings' Christmas lights add color to the pedestrian bridge near 31st and Riverside, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2000. Tulsa World File
Stephen Holman
A cyclist peddles over the Arkansas River on the pedestrian bridge Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1999. Tulsa World File
Stephen Holman
Though partially deconstructed, a large portion of the pedestrian bridge still stands as construction work on the Gathering Place continues on the east side of the Arkansas River. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Though partially deconstructed, a large portion of the pedestrian bridge still stands as construction work on the Gathering Place continues along the east side of the river. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World