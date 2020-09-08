Women in Oklahoma politics face bullying, sexism: 'We have power now'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman Mayor Breea Clark has faced waves of criticism this year, starting with when she ordered residents to "shelter-in-place" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Norman was also one of the first Oklahoma localities to adopt a mask mandate, an order that faced significant pushback.
In the past six months, the first-term mayor has faced death threats and seen a slew of hateful, vulgar messages come through her work email account and her social media pages.
Clark chalks up the "bullying" to what happens after a record number of women ran for elected office and won. The surge of women running for office nationwide led news outlets to proclaim 2018 as the "Year of the Woman."
"We have power now that we have not historically had, and we’re in a time now where we have to flex that power," she said. "It’s not like we are enjoying this, trust me."
