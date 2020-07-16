A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not publicized suggests more than a dozen states, including Oklahoma, should revert to more stringent protective measures, limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer, closing bars and gyms and asking residents to wear masks at all times.
The document, dated July 14 and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, says 18 states are in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, meaning they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week. Eleven states are in the “red zone” for test positivity, meaning more than 10% of diagnostic test results came back positive.
According to the 359-page document, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Miami were in the red zone. Among counties, Ottawa, Oklahoma, Tulsa and Okmulgee were also in the red zone.
The state, the report said, has experienced a 47.7% rise in coronavirus cases since last week.
To combat spread of cases in surging areas, officials recommended policies that would require mask wearing in public, limit social gatherings to 10 people and encourage residents to stay away from bars, night clubs and gyms.
Local and county public officials were urged to close bars, gyms and institute weekly testing of all workers in assisted living and long-term care centers.
