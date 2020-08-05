The City Council will jump back into the controversy over the “Black Lives Matter” street sign in the Greenwood District on Wednesday.
Councilors Kara Joy McKee and Vanessa Hall-Harper said Tuesday that they would like to explore other avenues for how the city might retain the sign.
“We are going to be discussing what other options might be available to allow some limited use of a street that’s a public right of way for public art and murals,” McKee said.
A giant “Black Lives Matter” sign was painted on Greenwood Avenue between Archer Street and the Interstate 244 overpass on the eve of Juneteenth. No permit was obtained from the city for the sign.
Last week, councilors were informed that they had limited options for retaining the sign and that to do so would invite legal challenges on a number of fronts.
City Attorney David O’Meilia told councilors that if they allow one message on a street, they would have to allow almost all others.
“There is a constitutional issue that goes on around this, that if you permit that kind of thing … then you would open any street in your community to any type of message that wasn’t pornographic or inciting a riot,” O’Meilia said.
McKee said she doesn’t believe it has to be an either/or proposition.
“There is some other possible nuance that could be legislated,” she said.
One option councilors plan to look into is whether the “Black Lives Matter” street sign could be permitted as part of the Main Street Program. The Historic Greenwood District was recently added as a program of the Oklahoma Main Street Center.
The Main Street Program is a comprehensive revitalization effort that provides communities tools to improve their historic central and neighborhood business districts. It serves as the state coordinating program for Main Street America, a program of the National Main Street Center Inc.
“The other options are a historic overlay or some other kind of neighborhood character overlay that allows for special characteristics of a certain area,” McKee said.
The idea is to create options that would be specific to a city use, McKee said, “not just open it to anyone who wants to advertise anything that they want to put out there.”
“We don’t want to put ourselves in a situation where anything goes,” she said. “We also think there could be situations such as this ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural where (something) significant that is consistent with the values of the city could be made and it could be a benefit.”
Rhett Morgan contributed to this story.
Gallery: Activists set up display on Black Lives Matter mural in Tulsa's Greenwood District
vikersblmtentp2.jpg
vikersblmtentp1.jpeg
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
BLM MURAL
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism