A former University of Tulsa football player and current community service advocate received special recognition during the Republican National Convention.
Aaron Johnson, who is the executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center, was highlighted on Tuesday by Vice President Mike Pence for his community service work.
"There has been so much great opportunity for businesses to come together from any walk of life that have been able to see such positive change," Johnson said during a nine-minute video featuring Americans who have been impacted by the Trump administration.
The video, titled “Lincoln,” was filmed last week at President Abraham Lincoln’s childhood home in Lincoln City, Indiana.
Johnson was a walk-on running back at TU from 2004 to 2008. A Victory Christian High School graduate, he became executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center in 2017.