OKLAHOMA CITY — The leader of a U.S. House subcommittee said Wednesday that Gov. Kevin Stitt ignored recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force to stop the spread of the virus and asked him to produce documents about the guidance his administration received.
Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, said in a letter to Stitt that while the White House task force “has apparently provided Oklahoma with private suggestions concerning public health measures designed to stop the spread of the virus, the state has not implemented many of these recommendations — and instead appears to be following the contradictory public messaging coming from the Administration.”
The House subcommittee was created in April and operates under the umbrella of the House Oversight Committee.
Clyburn’s letter references a report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, dated July 26.
Featured video: Let's Talk Town Hall discusses the eviction crisis