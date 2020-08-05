City Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kara Joy McKee pitched a plan Wednesday to preserve the “Black Lives Matter” street painting in the Greenwood District.
The proposal calls for having the Historic Greenwood District Main Street program apply to the city for a right-of-way and occupancy permit for the stretch of Greenwood Avenue on which the 250-foot-long yellow sign was painted.
The district would be responsible for maintaining the sign.
“I believe that the mural is a powerful, needed statement for our community and it serves the public use,” Hall-Harper said during a Wednesday committee meeting. “At this national moment, and on the eve of the centennial of the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, as our city still grapples with significant disparities, it is critical that our community be remembered for saying that Black Lives Matter, for taking actions to address the disparities.
“I would hate for us to be seen as a city that at this critical time erased those words.”
Meanwhile, the Mayor’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that it had not heard from the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce about whether it would accept the city’s invitation to apply for a license agreement to keep the sign in place.
"Today, the Tulsa City Council proposed additional discussion and possible action on this issue on Aug. 19," Mayor's Office spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said. "Out of respect for the City Council’s Charter Authority, the mayor will await guidance from the City Council on Aug. 19 before proceeding with any action."
The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce issued a statement late Wednesday indicating it would not not accept the city’s invitation to apply for a license agreement that, if approved, would allow the sign to remain.
“The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce does not own Greenwood Avenue, does not own the businesses on Greenwood Avenue, did not paint the letters on the street, and does not have the resources to maintain this city street,” the Chamber wrote.
The statement goes on to say that it is the city’s responsibility to maintain the street and the “Black Lives Matter” sign and that the organization does not want it removed.
“The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce never asked the City of Tulsa to remove the lettering,” the Chamber wrote. “In fact, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce demands that the City of Tulsa refrain from removing or altering the writing as it is an appropriate message to have at the location of the 1921 Race Massacre.”
City officials have been grappling with what to do with the “Black Lives Matter” sign since it was painted by activists, without the city’s permission, on the eve of Juneteenth, just one day before President Donald Trump held a rally at the BOK Center.
The City Attorney’s Office advised councilors last week that there isn’t a city law that allows someone to turn a street into canvas to convey a message, and that if they allowed the “Black Lives Matter” sign to remain in place they would have to allow other messages on the streets, as long as they were not pornograhic and did not incite people.
Councilors were also advised that Federal Highway Administration regulations typically prohibit decorative street paintings because it compromises safety.
But Hall-Harper said councilors should limit the street sign permits issued under the Main Street Program to those that speak to the history and culture of the particular district and serve as a place-maker.
The “Black Lives Matter” sign in Greenwood fits that description, she said.
“I have been there probably three, four days out of the week, and I see the positive impact that this mural has brought to that area,” Hall-Harper said. “I have spoken to business owners and they are saying they are making more now than they did pre-COVID.
“There are people coming from all over. It is place-making. It is doing what destination districts and Main Street Programs are designed to do.”
McKee said she believes the proposal addresses the safety concerns expressed last week by city officials.
“We are not talking about opening to any and every possible message that someone could put out there, we are talking about specific, non-hazardous options in low-traffic areas in destination districts.
“I think this is a really good compromise that can bring us all together.”
The "Black Lives Matter" sign is in McKee's district. Hall-Harper, the council's only African-American, represents the adjacent district.
The city’s recently created Destination Districts Program includes four districts that are part of the national Main Street Program. In addition to Greenwood, the districts include east Tulsa, Kendall Whittier and Route 66.
The Main Street Program works to create vibrant communities through investments that support residents and businesses with the hope of making those areas destinations for people in other parts of town.
A right-of-way and occupancy permit is issued by the city at the request of a business or other entity wishing to occupy part of the public right of way. For example, if a business wants to run piping under the street, it would apply for a right of way and occupancy permit.
The city charges a fee based on its estimated cost to maintain the affected right of way and could always take possession of the permitted area should a public need arise.