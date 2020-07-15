After spaces filled up immediately with people seeking help filing unemployment insurance claims, a state agency has added two more dates at the Tulsa fairgrounds.
Officials from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission will be on hand again next Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 22-23 at the River Spirit Expo, 4145 E. 21st St., to provide assistance with jobless claims.
“We have seen more than 4,000 Oklahomans at these events so far, and we’re continuing to work hard to ensure that all Oklahomans get the help they need,” OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a news release Wednesday.
Claimants are encouraged to begin lining up outside the Expo as early as 6 a.m. July 22.
The agency said it expects to be able to help 500 people each day with their claims during the event to be held in the lower level of the River Spirit Expo.
There will be indoor, socially distanced waiting areas for all claimants after they check in. Claimants will be able to pick up passes for these events 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at Expo Square.
Agency officials will be on hand to help with regular unemployment insurance, pandemic unemployment assistance and fraud claims.
During the Expo events, the Tulsa, Sapulpa, Muskogee and Okmulgee unemployment offices will be closed to provide support.
Staff and claimants are asked to wear masks while at the event. Temperatures will be checked prior to entry.
