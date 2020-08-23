Tulsans will see plenty of names on the ballot Tuesday when they head to the polls to elect the next class of city leaders.
Voters have seven choices for mayor, and at least three candidates are on the ballot in four of the seven contested City Council races. District 2 City Councilor Jeannie Cue and District 8 Councilor Phil Lakin did not draw opponents.
Two first-time candidates are vying to succeed District 9 Councilor Ben Kimbro, who chose not to seek seek reelection.
City councilors serve two-year terms.
Mayor G.T. Bynum is seeking a second four-year term. Bynum, 42, served eight years on the City Council before defeating incumbent Mayor Dewey Bartlett in 2016. Bynum has said he would not seek a third term if he is reelected Tuesday.
The crowded field of challengers includes business owners, a community organizer and activist, a construction manager and urban farmer, and a perennial candidate for municipal office who once ran against Bynum when he was a city councilor.
Turnout for municipal elections is typically low. In 2016, for example, 57,625 — or just 28.3 % — of the city’s 203,549 registered voters cast ballots for mayor.
What turnout will look like this year won’t be known until after the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. But this much is already evident — the COVID-19 pandemic has more people choosing to vote by mail.
The Tulsa County Election Board sent out 27,605 absentee ballots for Tuesday’s election. By comparison, the Election Board sent out fewer than 7,000 absentee ballots for the 2016 mayoral election and other elections throughout the county that day.
Tulsans are also being asked to vote on six proposed amendments to the city charter. Four of the propositions would represent minor changes to the charter; the other two would grant the City Council powers it previously has not had.
Proposition 3 would give the Council the authority to adopt ordinances establishing grounds and procedures by which the Council could remove appointed members of authorities, boards, commissions and other agencies.
Proposition 4 would make the mayor’s appointment for city attorney subject to confirmation by a majority vote of the entire membership of the City Council.
Tuesday’s election is the general election. In those races in which there are more than two candidates and no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election would be held Nov. 3. The winners will be sworn in in December.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Featured video
Throwback Tulsa: We have our share of colorful perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Perennial candidates
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism