Tulsa minister Aaron Johnson was featured in a video during this week's Republican National Convention.
Johnson, executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. North, was one of six people interviewed by Vice President Mike Pence for the seven-minute piece.
Pence visited the Dream Center and met with Johnson on June 20, the same day President Donald Trump held a rally at the BOK Center.
The Dream Center describes itself as a faith-based community center focusing on education, medical assistance and hunger. It was founded in 1999 by the late Billy Joe Dougherty and Victory Christian Center.
In the video, Pence asks Johnson to comment on Trump administration efforts to "create jobs (and) expand educational choice."
"It means so much to our families," said Johnson. "I did grow up in a single parent home. We serve over 600 boys and girls right now on a daily basis, even during COVID.
"For these moms, to have the opportunity to take more in their paycheck back home, … to have their children be able to go to a school they may not have otherwise, it means so much to us," Johnson continued. "There's been so much more opportunity for people to come together from any walk of life and to be filled with hope throughout this time."
It is not clear from the video which administration's policies Johnson credits for these developments, and efforts to reach him Wednesday were unsuccessful.