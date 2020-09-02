Tulsa will use $1.5 million in CARES Act funds for homeless response

A Way Home for Tulsa — a coalition of agencies that serves people who are homeless — has been providing outreach services for several years. The CARES Act funding will allow the organization to expand its footprint and hire additional staff, Gligo said.

The new funding for homeless programs comes as the city is dealing with a decrease in shelter beds and services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing. The result has been more homeless people on the streets.

The situation has gotten so bad that the city is working with the Tulsa Police Department and other organizations to remove homeless encampments along Archer Street, home to many of the city’s social services organizations.

Officer Jeanne Pierce said earlier this week that TPD’s Downtown Impact Team has already begun notifying the people camping along Archer that they have to move on or they could be cited for trespassing.

The city’s Asset Management Department is expected to begin clearing out the encampments next week.

Gligo has said she doesn't want to see homelessness criminalized and that the city is working as quickly as possible to ensure that those experiencing homelessness have a place to find shelter.