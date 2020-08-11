The Tulsa State Fair is the latest local entertainment event to be canceled because of COVID-19.
The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority voted 5-0 Tuesday not to go forward with the event, which was scheduled for Oct. 1-11.
The TCPFA approved modified plan to go ahead with 2020 Junior Livestock Show.
The decision comes approximately six weeks after officials in Oklahoma City canceled the Oklahoma State Fair scheduled for Sept. 17-27.
The Tulsa State Fair is the largest revenue-generator for the fairgrounds. Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square, said Wednesday that the fair accounts for 40 % of the fairgrounds approximately $25 million in annual revenue.
In the past decade, the event has consistently drawn more than one million people a year.
Expo Square officials said Wednesday that they believe this is the first time the fair has ever been canceled.
The Tulsa State Fair began as the Tulsa County Free Fair in 1903 at Archer Street and Boston Avenue, according to Expo Square records.
It moved to is existing location at Expo Square in 1926. In 1935, the state Legislature elevated it from a county free fair to a state fair.
Throwback Tulsa: The Tulsa State Fair in photos.
October 2017: Piglets draw crowd at Tulsa State fair