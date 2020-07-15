Tulsa Public Schools is urging city councilors to approve Mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposed face covering ordinance.
In a letter sent to councilors Tuesday, Superintendent Deborah Gist wrote that every day critical health measures remain optional is another day “that we jeopardize a safe in-person return to teaching and learning on August 31.”
The letter was also signed by TPS school board officials Stacey Woolley, president, and Jania Wester, vice president.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal at its 5 p.m. regular meeting Wednesday.
The TPS letter includes several quotes from unnamed staff members expressing their concerns as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
“I lost my dad to COVID-19. ... I had not seen him in person for two months because his facility was locked down. From his positive test to his death took only seven days. ... This disease is dangerous and deadly. I urge you to err on the side of caution.”
The letter ends with a quote from an unnamed teacher stating that “we only have one chance to get this right” and a plea from Gist, Woolley and Wester to councilors to approve the mask ordinance.
“For the sake of our children and families, please vote in support of this mask ordinance,” the letter states.
Gist told the Tulsa World on Wednesday that there is no question that if more people wear masks the virus could be better contained.
"We need to get this trajectory turned around," she said. "We want to be back in school, we need to be back in school.
"Our children need to be back in school. Their families need them to be back in school, and our teachers want to see them back in school."
Gist said TPS is working to establish mask requirements of its own.
"Generally speaking, we will definitely have mask requirements in our buildings, but the specifics of that we are finalizing," she said.