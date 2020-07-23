Tulsa Police move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
A Tulsa Police officer works near a Black Lives Matter event near Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump’s planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa police officers arrive on Boulder Avenue on the perimeter of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center on June 20. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Tulsa Police move protestors and crowds back from a fence at Fourth and Cheyenne after temporarily closing access to grounds closer to the BOK Arena where President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday evening. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Tulsa World
A Tulsa Police officer works near a Black Lives Matter event near Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, a few blocks away from the BOK Center where President Trump’s planned rally will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
A protester holds up a sign while passing a Tulsa police officer at Tulsa Hills on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Police monitor a street while protesters march in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Protesters lie down front of a line of Tulsa Police officers near Woodland Hills Mall during a protest late Monday after the death of George Floyd. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa police officers were paid more than $450,000 in overtime and earned more than 2,000 hours in comp time for their work at recent protests and at President Donald Trump’s June 20 campaign rally at the BOK Center.
The overtime and compensatory time figures cover the period from May 25 through June 30, according to data provided by the city of Tulsa and Tulsa Police Department.
The Police Department said information on how many officers worked overtime at the protests and at the Trump rally was not readily available.
But officers worked 3,359 overtime hours for the Trump rally at an estimated hourly rate of $51, bringing the estimated total cost to $171,309. In addition, officers earned 731 hours of comp time.
The rally overtime numbers include hours worked by police the day before the event, the day of the event and the day after the event, according to the Police Department.
Officers providing security at protests earned 5,469 hours of overtime pay at the estimated hourly rate of $51, bringing the estimated total to $278,919. Officers also earned 1,316 hours of comp time working the protests.
Michelle Brooks, spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office, said the Trump campaign paid in advance to rent the BOK Center but that the city expected to incur expenses in coordinating street closures and coordinating with the Secret Service, “as we did on a smaller scale when the Vice President (Mike Pence) visited Tulsa after our historic flood last year and when then-Vice President (Joe) Biden was in town in 2015.”
The city incurred similar expenses when presidential candidates Trump and Hillary Clinton visited in 2016, Brooks said.
“We also expected to incur expenses coordinating and responding to anything that happened outside of the controlled event space, as we did during the protests the weeks before the rally and the protests during the rally,” she said.
Tulsa residents joined communities across the country in taking to the streets to protest in the aftermath of the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The 46-year-old unarmed Black man died after an officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 bill to make a purchase at a convenience store.
Tulsa has had several large rallies since the incident, including a Black Lives Matter rally on the afternoon of May 31 that drew thousands downtown, and several smaller, unaffiliated protests that night. Smaller protests continued throughout the next week, including one near Woodland Hills Mall.
Related video
Gallery: Supporters gather in Tulsa ahead of Trump rally June 20